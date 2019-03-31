Services
Kilpatrick Funeral Home
202 N. Washington
Farmerville, LA 71241
(318) 368-3025
Graveside service
Saturday, Apr. 6, 2019
10:00 AM
Bernice City Cemetery
Gladys Ruby Hall Salley


Gladys Ruby Hall Salley

Formerly Monroe - Graveside services for Gladys Ruby Hall Salley will be held at 10:00 A.M., Saturday, April 6, 2019 at Bernice City Cemetery. She was born July 25, 1923, in Port Barre, Louisiana and went to her much-anticipated final resting place with her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ on March 22, 2019 at age 95 in Bay City, Texas. Gladys was preceded in death by her husband, Fred Salley, owner of Salley Grocery of Monroe. Online condolences may be extended to the family at www.kilpatrickfuneralhomes.com.

Kilpatrick Funeral Homes ~ Farmerville
Published in The News Star on Mar. 31, 2019
