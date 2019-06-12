Services
Chauvin Funeral Home - Houma
5899 Hwy 311
Houma, LA 70360
(985) 868-2536
Glena Martin
Visitation
Wednesday, Jun. 12, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Chauvin Funeral Home - Houma
5899 Hwy 311
Houma, LA 70360
Visitation
Thursday, Jun. 13, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Mulhearn Funeral Home Chapel
Visitation
Friday, Jun. 14, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Mulhearn Funeral Home Chapel
Funeral service
Friday, Jun. 14, 2019
11:00 AM
Mulhearn Funeral Home Chapel
Glena Hearne "Mae" Martin


Glena "Ms. Mae" Hearne Martin

Chatham - Glena "Ms. Mae" Hearne Martin, 85, passed away on Monday, June 10, 2019 at 1:45 a.m. She was a native of Chatham and former resident of West Monroe and current resident of Houma, LA.

Relatives and friends of the family are invited to attend the visitation at Mulhearn Funeral Home Chapel on Thursday, June 13, 2019 beginning at 5:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. and Friday, June 14, 2019 9:00 a.m. until a funeral service at 11 AM. Burial will be held in Hasley Cemetery, West Monroe, LA.

She is survived by her children, Brenda M. Tolbert (Pat), Robby Martin (Margaret), Elizabeth "Beth" M. Powell (Don Gilmore), Sherry M. Marsh (Greg), and Randall "Randy" Martin; grandchildren, Kristen "Kay Pea" Powell, Mendy Tolbert, Brittany, Brandy and Brooklyn Marsh, James, Wayne and Cirstin Martin; 2 great-grandchildren; sister-in-law, Judy M. Mitcham.

She is preceded in death by her husband of 49 years, Henry "Eddie" "Plunkie" Edward Martin, Jr.; son, Wayne E. Martin; son-in-law, Gary D. Powell; granddaughter, Lisa Martin; parents, Paul Alexander and Mary Elizabeth Hearne; brothers, Coye, Hurrist, and Luther Hearne; sisters, Bernice Ellis, Eveline Kennedy and Effie Morgan; in-laws, Henry Martin, Sr., and Rosa McMullen Lee and husband, J. C. Lee.
Published in The News Star on June 12, 2019
