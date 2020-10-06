Gloria Dian MaloneLeague City, TX - Funeral Services for Gloria Dian Malone 73, of League City, TX, will be held at 10:30AM Friday, October 9, 2020 in the chapel of Mulhearn Funeral Home, West Monroe with Jody Wright officiating. Interment will follow in Old Bethel Cemetery, Clarks, LA under the direction of Mulhearn Funeral Home, West Monroe.Dian was born on April 13, 1947 in Clarks, LA to Opal and Wade Whittington and passed away on Sunday, October 4, 2020 in League City, TX. Dian was known in the League City area for her work with the Women's Crisis Center and as one of the partners in the antique and collectables store, Itsa Co-op. She lived previously in Iowa City, Iowa and was raised and spent her early adulthood in West Monroe, LA. She is preceded in death by her parents.Dian is survived by her husband of 48 years, Kerry L. Malone, Sr.; sons, Lawrence T. Avant and wife Tanja, Kerry Malone, Jr. and wife Darlene, and Tim Hammett; daughter, Tonya Jeffery and husband Marty; sister, Charlotte Crawford and husband Morgan; brother, Dale "Buster" Whittington and wife Sandy; eight grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; loving nieces, nephews, and many other family and friends.Pallbearers will be her grandsons and nephews.Visitation will be held from 6:00PM until 8:00PM Wednesday, October 7, 2020 at Crowder Funeral Home, 1645 East Main, League City, TX 77573.Memorials may be made to Villalobos Rescue Center, P.O. BOX 771127, New Orleans, LA 70177.Online Registry/Condolences: