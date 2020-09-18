Gloria Hodge
Cat Spring,TX - Sadly, on Tuesday, September 15th, 2020, Gloria Hodge, (Born Gloria Meredith), passed away after a valiant two-year battle with cancer. She was wholly devoted to her family and was in their loving presence when she went home to be with the Lord.
In 1972, Gloria married the love of her life, Oliver (Bo) Hodge and together, they raised two boys in Monroe, LA.
Gloria was born in Winnsboro, LA in 1952 and grew up in Start, LA. She was the daughter of Warren R. Meredith and Marian Kathryn Meredith, who both predeceased her. She attended local schools and eventually earned a degree in Interior Design from Louisiana Tech and then went on to complete a master's degree in Early Childhood Development from the University of Louisiana at Monroe. Gloria was an educator at heart and made a significant impact on hundreds of students she taught during her many years as a teacher in Ouachita and Richland Parish - including her two sons, Jason and Brandon when they were in the 2nd grade. Five years ago, Gloria retired from her role as a Special Education Coordinator, and she and Bo promptly moved from Louisiana to Cat Spring, TX to be closer to her sons and grandchildren. She became a member of Christian Church Fellowship in Sealy, TX, led by Pastor Rusty Griffin.
Gloria was a loving wife, mother, and grandmother who made us all smile. She valued her friends and family and held them dear to her heart throughout her final days. She enriched the lives of all who knew her. We will miss her deeply.
Gloria is survived by her husband of 48 years, Oliver (Bo) Hodge; two sons, Jason (Jessica) Hodge of Katy, TX and Brandon Hodge of San Antonio, TX; her grandchildren, Layla Hodge, Isaiah Hodge, and Siena Hodge.
A Memorial Service will be held 10:00AM Monday, September 21, 2020, in the chapel of Mulhearn Funeral Home, 2300 Sterlington Rd, Monroe, LA 71203, 318-323-0505. Pastor Christopher Miller of The Assembly West Monroe will officiate the service. Visitation will be held from 4:00PM until 7:00PM Sunday at the funeral home. Interment will follow in Mulhearn Memorial Park Cemetery in Monroe, LA. For those that cannot attend, we hope to stream her memorial service online.
Pallbearers will be Lance Kerrigan, Mike Kerrigan, Bobby Kerrigan, Greg Brown, Rodney Brow, and Kevin Hodge.
The family would appreciate you sharing your favorite memories of Gloria. Please submit your stories, memories, tributes to gloria@hodge.net or her personal facebook page.
The family wishes to thank the hospital and the many Doctors and Nurses who cared for Gloria during her illness.
Flowers are welcome. Contributions Gifts in Gloria's memory can be made to the MD Anderson Cancer Center for cancer research: gifts.mdanderson.org
Online Registry/Condolences: www.mulhearnfuneralhome.com
Mulhearn Funeral Home
Sterlington Road, Monroe, LA