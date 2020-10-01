Gloria Leon Watson Grazier
West Monroe - Funeral Services for Mrs. Gloria Leon Watson Grazier, 79, of West Monroe, LA, will be held at 9:00 A.M., Friday, October 2, 2020, in the chapel of Mulhearn Funeral Home, West Monroe, LA, with Pastor Art Beebe officiating. Interment will follow in Northeast Louisiana Veterans Cemetery in Rayville, LA.
Gloria Leon Watson Grazier was born on April 12, 1941 and went to be with the Lord on September 27, 2020. She worked as a florist for many years and served as a Marine in the U.S. Military. Her greatest joy in life was spending time with her family.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Ducy and Leoma Watson; and brothers, Grady and Huey Watson.
She is survived by children, Elizabeth and Stephen Shaffer, Amanda Adcock, Jackie and Keith McLeod, Deborah and Donnie Byars, and Brenda Wilhite. She is also survived by siblings, Janie Bayles, Larue Burroughs, Edna Pearson, Dolan, Harry, and Bill Watson. She will be greatly missed by grandchildren, Brittany McMullen, Brandon and Brenda McMullen, Cody and Logan McKinnie, Brad and Sarah Adcock, Kristen and William Reppond, Rebekah and Mike McGowen, Garrett McLeod, Alexis Byars, Victoria Jenkins, Kerrigan McCoy, Haley Byars and her eight great grandchildren.
Pallbearers will be Brad Adcock, Brandon McMullen, William Reppond, Garrett McLeod, Cody McKinnie, Brandon Welch. The honorary pallbearer is David Watson.
Visitation will be held from 5:00 P.M. until 7:00 P.M., Thursday, October 1, 2020, at Mulhearn Funeral Home, West Monroe.
