Services
Kilpatrick Funeral Home
1321 N. 7th St
West Monroe, LA 71291
(318) 323-9614
Visitation
Monday, Sep. 16, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Kilpatrick Funeral Home
1321 N. 7th St
West Monroe, LA 71291
Funeral service
Tuesday, Sep. 17, 2019
10:00 AM
Kilpatrick Funeral Home
1321 N. 7th St
West Monroe, LA 71291
Gloria Watson


1936 - 2019
Gloria Watson Obituary
Gloria Watson

Calhoun - Funeral services for Gloria Otwell Watson, 83, will be held at 10:00 AM, Tuesday, September 17, 2019 in the chapel of Kilpatrick Funeral Home, West Monroe with Bro. Lance Otwell officiating. Interment will follow at Roselawn Cemetery, Calhoun, Louisiana. Visitation will be held from 5:00 PM until 7:00 PM, Monday, September 16, 2019 at Kilpatrick Funeral Home West Monroe. For the full obituary, go to Kilpatrickfuneralhomes.com
Published in The News Star on Sept. 17, 2019
Download Now