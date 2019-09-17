|
|
Gloria Watson
Calhoun - Funeral services for Gloria Otwell Watson, 83, will be held at 10:00 AM, Tuesday, September 17, 2019 in the chapel of Kilpatrick Funeral Home, West Monroe with Bro. Lance Otwell officiating. Interment will follow at Roselawn Cemetery, Calhoun, Louisiana. Visitation will be held from 5:00 PM until 7:00 PM, Monday, September 16, 2019 at Kilpatrick Funeral Home West Monroe. For the full obituary, go to Kilpatrickfuneralhomes.com
Published in The News Star on Sept. 17, 2019