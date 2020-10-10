1/1
Gracie Ethel "Grace" Medaries
1937 - 2020
Gracie "Grace" Ethel Medaries

West Monroe - Funeral services for Mrs. Gracie E. "Grace" Medaries of Harriet, AR, formally of West Monroe, LA., will be held at 10:00 a.m. Tuesday, October 13, 2020 at Kilpatrick Funeral Home, West Monroe, LA. Officiating the service will be Rev. Cecil Herrington. Visitation will be held from 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. Monday, October 12, 2020 at Kilpatrick Funeral Home, West Monroe. Interment will follow at Hasley Cemetery. Grace was born September 13, 1937 in Haynesville, LA and passed away October 9, 2020 in Harriet, AR. Survivors include her husband of 58 years, Jerry R. Medaries; children, Jerry L. Medaries and wife Angela, Casey L. Medaries and wife Laura, Tamar Butler and Mary Ann Bandy and husband Jeff; brother, James David Bowman; sister, Martell Mitcham;10 grandchildren,10 great grandchildren, several nieces nephews and a host of other relatives. Online condolences may be sent to kilpatrickfuneralhomes.com




Funeral services provided by
Kilpatrick Funeral Home
1321 N. 7th St
West Monroe, LA 71291
(318) 323-9614
Memories & Condolences
