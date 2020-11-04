1/1
Gregory Dwight Hancock
1953 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Gregory's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Gregory Dwight Hancock

Downsville, LA - Funeral service celebrating the life of Gregory Dwight Hancock of Downsville, LA will be held at 11:00am, Friday, November 6, 2020 in the chapel of Griffin Funeral Home, 911 Warren Drive, West Monroe, with Rev. Louis Bartet officiating. Interment will follow at Holmesville Baptist Church Cemetery in Downsville, LA., under the direction of Griffin Funeral Home. Family will receive friends for visitation, Thursday, November 5, 2020 from 5:00pm till 7:00pm at the funeral home. Gregory was born March 5, 1953 and passed from this life November 3, 2020 at the age of 67.

He was a member of Point Assembly of God Church, his hobbies were traveling, singing, cooking, and spending time with friends and family.

Gregory is preceded in death by his father, Ochiltree Hancock; mother, June Lenard, and brother Danny Hancock. Those left to cherish his memories include his wife, Janice Hancock; children, Brandon Hancock, Bradley Hancock, Benjamin Hancock, Tiffany Moore, Stewart Shrader, Chelsey Harvey; siblings, Brian Hancock, Carol Ann Tisdale, and Karen Joy Hancock; also survived by eleven grandchildren and a host of extended family and friends.

Griffin Funeral Home

West Monroe, LA




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The News Star from Nov. 4 to Nov. 6, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved