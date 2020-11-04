Gregory Dwight Hancock



Downsville, LA - Funeral service celebrating the life of Gregory Dwight Hancock of Downsville, LA will be held at 11:00am, Friday, November 6, 2020 in the chapel of Griffin Funeral Home, 911 Warren Drive, West Monroe, with Rev. Louis Bartet officiating. Interment will follow at Holmesville Baptist Church Cemetery in Downsville, LA., under the direction of Griffin Funeral Home. Family will receive friends for visitation, Thursday, November 5, 2020 from 5:00pm till 7:00pm at the funeral home. Gregory was born March 5, 1953 and passed from this life November 3, 2020 at the age of 67.



He was a member of Point Assembly of God Church, his hobbies were traveling, singing, cooking, and spending time with friends and family.



Gregory is preceded in death by his father, Ochiltree Hancock; mother, June Lenard, and brother Danny Hancock. Those left to cherish his memories include his wife, Janice Hancock; children, Brandon Hancock, Bradley Hancock, Benjamin Hancock, Tiffany Moore, Stewart Shrader, Chelsey Harvey; siblings, Brian Hancock, Carol Ann Tisdale, and Karen Joy Hancock; also survived by eleven grandchildren and a host of extended family and friends.



Griffin Funeral Home



West Monroe, LA









