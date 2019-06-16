|
Gregory "Greg" Slocum
West Monroe - Memorial Services for Gregory "Greg" Slocum, 62, of West Monroe, LA, will be held at 2:30 P.M., Monday, June 17, 2019, at First United Methodist Church in West Monroe, LA, with Rev. Jon Tellifero officiating. Visitation will be held from 12:00 P.M. until service time at the church on Monday under the direction of Mulhearn Funeral Home, West Monroe.
Greg was born February 13, 1957 and passed away at his residence in West Monroe, LA, on June 13, 2019, surrounded by his four favorite girls. He was a pharmacist for over 30 years and retired from Super 1 Foods in Monroe. He enjoyed golf and basketball, but most of all, he loved spending time with his family.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Maloy and Lurline Slocum.
Survivors include his wife of 41 years, Tammy Westbrook Slocum; daughters, Kristin Hill and husband Kyle, and Alayna Eley and husband David; brother, Steve Slocum and wife Julia; sister, Linda Price and husband Leon; grandchildren, Spencer Hill, Jude Hill, Gavin Eley and Emma Eley; sister-in-law, Janet Westbrook Cook and husband Tom; father-in-law, Van Westbrook and wife Barbara; and numerous nieces and nephews.
The family would like to give special thanks to Dr. Oliver Sartor and Dr. Scott Barron; and the wonderful staff at Louisiana Hospice and Palliative Care - Amy, Jennia, Brooke and Nancy. And thank you to all of Greg's family and friends who gave life through donating blood to him.
In lieu of flowers, the family request memorials be made to First United Methodist Church of West Monroe, the Ouachita Parish Animal Shelter or to a .
