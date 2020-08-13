1/1
Gwendolyn Cox Cannon
Gwendolyn Cox Cannon

Monroe - Graveside Funeral Services for Mrs. Gwendolyn Cox Cannon, 66, of Monroe, LA, will be 2:00 PM Sunday, August 16, 2020, at Mulhearn Memorial Park Cemetery in Monroe with Rev. Robbin Cox officiating. Interment will follow at Mulhearn Memorial Park Cemetery in Monroe.

Mrs. Cannon was born July 3, 1954 and passed away on August 11, 2020. She loved fishing, gardening, and always having a good time, especially spending time with family. She is preceded in death by her father, Willard Cox; two sisters, Pam Wink and Wilma Roberson; granddaughter, McKenzie Murphy; and husband, Steve Evans.

Survivors include her mother, Irma Cox; three daughters, Tammy Thomas, Jackie Thomas, and Dana Thomas Dooley; son, Gilbert Ray Thomas (Brenda); ten grandchildren, Brooke, Shayna, Chelsea, Dillan, Madison, Taylor, Raylee, Dakota, Billie, and Troy; six great-grandchildren, McKenzie, Mason, Charlie, Aubrey, Allee, Camille; brother, Rev. Robbin Cox (Charlene); sister, Kay Snell (Hank); and numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins.

Visitation will be from 5:00 PM until 7:00 PM Saturday, August 15, 2020, at Mulhearn Funeral Home, Sterlington Road, Monroe.

Memorials may be made to PAWS of Northeast Louisiana, https://www.pawsnela.org/.

Online registry/condolences:

www.mulhearnfuneralhome.com

Mulhearn Funeral Home

Sterlington Road, Monroe




Published in The News Star from Aug. 13 to Aug. 15, 2020.
