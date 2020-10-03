1/1
Gwendolyn Scalia
1924 - 2020
Gwendolyn Scalia

Monroe, LA - Funeral services for Gwendolyn Pauline Scalia,96, of Monroe will be held, 1:00PM, Monday October 5th, 2020, in Chapel of Mulhearn Funeral with Rev. Jerry Daigle officiating 'h Visitation from 12:30pm until time of service. Interment will follow at Mulhearn Memorial Park Cemetery.

Mrs. Scalia was born July 27, 1924 in Richton Mississippi. She passed away peacefully, on Friday, October 2nd, 2020, at her residence in Monroe Louisiana, surrounded by family and friends. After the recent passing of her husband of 65 years, James, she is now reunited with him and our heavenly father.

Mrs Scalia was a loving mother and homemaker. She lovingly cared for her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Later in life she was employed by McKenzie and Mouk insurance. She was also a member of Jesus the Good Shepard Catholic Church.

Mrs. Scalia is preceded in death by her husband James Pasquale Scalia Jr. and her parents Annie Laurie and Lawrence White Sr.

Survivors include her daughter Toni Scalia Draughn (Robert), son, James Pasquale Scalia III(Stuart); grandchildren Kacie Lea Reeves, Miranda Stuart Hemrick(Ryan), James Pasquale Scalia IV(Jennifer), Mary Ellis Scalia; great-grandchildren Jack Reeves, Peyton Reeves, Marley Reeves, Janes Pasquale Scalia V, Sosie Hemrick, Ellery Hemrick, Rhodes hemerick, Jaxson Scalia. Special friend and family member Sonya Hall.

The Scalia Family asks that in lieu of flowers memorials be made to St. Jude's Children's Hospital.




Published in The News Star from Oct. 3 to Oct. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
5
Visitation
12:30 - 01:00 PM
Mulhearn Funeral
OCT
5
Funeral service
01:00 PM
Mulhearn Funeral
Funeral services provided by
Mulhearn Funeral Home Inc
2308 Sterlington Rd
Monroe, LA 71203
(318) 323-0505
Memories & Condolences
1 entry
October 3, 2020
Toni, I was so sad to learn that you lost your precious Mother. You and your family are in my prayers.
Carolyn Self Carter
Friend
