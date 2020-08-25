H. Graham Schneider
Monroe -
H. Graham Schneider died August 24th, 2020 at the age of 92. Graham was preceded in death by his wife, Mary Ellen Johnson Schneider; his father, Edward Davis Schneider; his mother, Jessica Atherton Graham Schneider; and his brother, Edward Davis "Ned" Schneider, Jr.
Graham is survived by his son, H. Graham Schneider, Jr.; his son and daughter-in-law James "Jimmie" Johnson Schneider and Jane Ziober Schneider; their three sons and daughters-in-law: John Brandon Schneider and his wife Kelly, Ryan Graham Schneider and his wife Marci, and James Davis Schneider and his wife Caroline; his son Samuel Lowry Schneider and his daughter Jessica Endsley Schneider; and six great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.
Graham was born in Lake Providence, LA on May 10, 1928. He graduated from Lake Providence High School and attended Louisiana Tech and LSU. On May 19, 1948 he married his childhood sweetheart, Mary Ellen Johnson. They lived in Lake Providence until 1993 when they moved to Monroe.
He joined the family hardware and mercantile business, F. H. Schneider & Sons, Inc., in 1947, and in 1968 he dissolved the company, ending 70 years of service. He joined the administration of the First National Bank of Lake Providence in 1965, first as a member of the Board and became President in 1970. The bank merged with Hibernia National Bank (now Capital One) in 1996, after which he continued his service in an advisory role. During his banking career, he held leadership positions in the Louisiana Bankers Association, serving on its board of directors and legislative committees, and holding the office of president. He was also a member of the board of directors of the American Bankers Association, serving on its legislative committees that were charged with lobbying congress on banking and agricultural issues.
He was a lifelong member of the Episcopal Church, first at Grace Episcopal Church in Lake Providence and later at Grace Episcopal Church in Monroe. He served in leadership positions at both churches.
After Graham and Mary Ellen moved to Monroe, he enjoyed golfing with his buddies and spending time at Bayou DeSiard Country Club, where he served on its board and held the office of president. They loved dining out with family and friends and traveled extensively, seeing many parts of the world.
Funeral services are under the direction of Kilpatrick Funeral Homes of Monroe. In the climate of caution due to Covid19, the service will be limited to family. The service will be held at 11:00 on Saturday, August 29th at Grace Episcopal Church, 405 Glenmar Avenue, Monroe, with Father Don Smith officiating.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to Grace Episcopal Church, 405 Glenmar Avenue, Monroe, LA 71201 or the Food Bank of Northeast Louisiana, 4600 Central Avenue, Monroe, LA 71203.
The family wishes to give special thanks to Dr. Dean Stockstill, for his kind and thoughtful care and guidance for Graham and Mary Ellen.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.kilpatrickfuneralhomes.com