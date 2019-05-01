|
|
Hapi B. Phillips
West Monroe - Hapi B. Phillips, age 75, West Monroe, LA, passed away peacefully at 3:28 PM on Tuesday, April 9, 2019, at St. Francis Medical Center in Monroe, LA. He was born January 4, 1944, in Nacogdoches, Texas, to Homer Artis Phillips and Madge Marie (Bennett) Phillips.
He graduated from C. E. Byrd High School in Shreveport, LA in 1962, and went on to earn a Bachelor of Education in Industrial Arts from Northwestern State University in Natchitoches, LA 1976. Though he was trained to be an industrial arts teacher, his passion was in law enforcement. In his lifetime he served as Chief Deputy Sheriff of Cherokee County in Texas, a reserve police officer with the West Monroe Police Department in West Monroe, LA, and as a corrections officer and range master with the Ouachita Parish Sheriff's Office in Monroe, LA. He also worked as a driver/guard, branch manager, and loss prevention security and firearms instructor for Loomis Armored for more than fifteen years. During his time with the West Monroe Police Reserves, he represented the department in the Louisiana Association of Police Reserves State Shooting Championships. He also served on the Ouachita Parish Sheriff's Office Pistol Team. He retired from Ouachita Parish Sheriff's Office in 2007.
He loved teaching people about the shooting sports, spending time with family and friends, and watching racing (a passion he picked up when he was younger and a member of the Challengers Speed Club in Shreveport, LA) and college sports - baseball and softball in particular.
He is preceded in death by his parents; and his wife of 46 years, Sarah (Sally) Thoma Phillips.
He is survived by his son, Dan Phillips and his wife, Dawn and their children Josh Fowler, and Faith Fowler, of Siloam Springs, Arkansas; nieces, Jennifer Turner of Kileen, Texas and Jessica Salinas of Mansfield, Texas; sister-in-law, Roberta McMillan of Jones, Texas; cousins, Hugh L. Phillips, Rosemarie George, Cynthia Ann Phillips, and Rebecca Phillips Duvic; and several great nieces and nephews.
A family graveside service will be held in Sabine Parish on Friday, May 3, 2019, at 10:00 AM. Visitation will be held Friday, May 3, 2019, from 5:00 PM to 7:00 PM in the parlor at First United Methodist Church, 1411 Glenwood Drive, West Monroe, LA.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the music department of First United Methodist Church, West Monroe, LA.
Online Registry/Condolences: www.mulhearnfuneralhome.com
Mulhearn Funeral Home
West Monroe, LA
Published in The News Star on May 1, 2019