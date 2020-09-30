Harold Bauman
Sterlington - Graveside Services for Mr. Harold Bauman, 85, of Sterlington, LA, will be held 2:00PM Thursday, October 1, 2020, in Mulhearn Memorial Park Cemetery in Monroe, LA, with Rev. Warren Eckhardt officiating.
Harold Bauman was born August 20, 1935, in Monroe, LA and went to be with the Lord Tuesday, September 29, 2020, at his residence in Sterlington, LA. He was a barber in Sterlington for 20 years before going to work for Louisiana Power and Light where he retired. He loved spending time with his family and friends, and he loved white perch fishing and deer, duck and squirrel hunting.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Foy and Mollie Bauman.
He is survived by his wife of 63 years, Alma Fore Bauman; two daughters, Liz Bauman Hood (John) and Teresa Bauman Thurmon (Wayne); nine grandchildren and seventeen great grandchildren; one brother, Ken Bauman; and a host of nieces and nephews.
Pallbearers are Bill Crawford, Bill Brown, James Allen, Rheo Stewart, Donald Shaw, Zack Howse, and Archie Evans. Honorary Pallbearers are Wayne Thurmon, John Hood, BB Spence, L. C. Littlefield, O. C. Ross, Don Bentley,
Doug Wheelington, Marion Reagan, David Shell, and Joe Terral.
In lieu of flowers please make a donation to the Louisiana Baptist Children's Home, St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
, or the charity of your choice
.
