1/
Harold Bauman
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Harold's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Harold Bauman

Sterlington - Graveside Services for Mr. Harold Bauman, 85, of Sterlington, LA, will be held 2:00PM Thursday, October 1, 2020, in Mulhearn Memorial Park Cemetery in Monroe, LA, with Rev. Warren Eckhardt officiating.

Harold Bauman was born August 20, 1935, in Monroe, LA and went to be with the Lord Tuesday, September 29, 2020, at his residence in Sterlington, LA. He was a barber in Sterlington for 20 years before going to work for Louisiana Power and Light where he retired. He loved spending time with his family and friends, and he loved white perch fishing and deer, duck and squirrel hunting.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Foy and Mollie Bauman.

He is survived by his wife of 63 years, Alma Fore Bauman; two daughters, Liz Bauman Hood (John) and Teresa Bauman Thurmon (Wayne); nine grandchildren and seventeen great grandchildren; one brother, Ken Bauman; and a host of nieces and nephews.

Pallbearers are Bill Crawford, Bill Brown, James Allen, Rheo Stewart, Donald Shaw, Zack Howse, and Archie Evans. Honorary Pallbearers are Wayne Thurmon, John Hood, BB Spence, L. C. Littlefield, O. C. Ross, Don Bentley,

Doug Wheelington, Marion Reagan, David Shell, and Joe Terral.

In lieu of flowers please make a donation to the Louisiana Baptist Children's Home, St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, or the charity of your choice.

Online Registry/Condolences:

www.mulhearnfuneralhome.com

Mulhearn Funeral Home

Sterlington Road, Monroe, LA




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The News Star from Sep. 30 to Oct. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Mulhearn Funeral Home Inc
2308 Sterlington Rd
Monroe, LA 71203
(318) 323-0505
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Mulhearn Funeral Home Inc

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved