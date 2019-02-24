Services
Kilpatrick Funeral Home
1200 Lamy Lane
Monroe, LA 71201
(318) 323-9611
Service
Tuesday, Feb. 26, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
The Apostolics of Monroe
5919 Desiard St.
Monroe, LA
Funeral service
Wednesday, Feb. 27, 2019
2:00 PM
The Apostolics of Monroe
5919 Desiard St
Monroe, LA
Interment
Following Services
Kilpatrick's Serenity Gardens
West Monroe, LA
Monroe, LA - Funeral services for Harold Edward Cripps will be held at 2:00 P.M., Wednesday, February 27, 2019 at The Apostolics of Monroe, located at 5919 Desiard St. Monroe, LA. Interment will follow at Kilpatrick's Serenity Gardens, West Monroe. Visitation will be from 6:00 P.M. until 8:00 P.M., Tuesday, February 26, 2019 at The Apostolics of Monroe. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.kilpatrickfuneralhomes.com. Kilpatrick Funeral Home ~ Monroe
Published in The News Star on Feb. 24, 2019
