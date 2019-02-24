|
|
Harold Edward Cripps
Monroe, LA - Funeral services for Harold Edward Cripps will be held at 2:00 P.M., Wednesday, February 27, 2019 at The Apostolics of Monroe, located at 5919 Desiard St. Monroe, LA. Interment will follow at Kilpatrick's Serenity Gardens, West Monroe. Visitation will be from 6:00 P.M. until 8:00 P.M., Tuesday, February 26, 2019 at The Apostolics of Monroe. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.kilpatrickfuneralhomes.com. Kilpatrick Funeral Home ~ Monroe
Published in The News Star on Feb. 24, 2019