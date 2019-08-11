|
Harold Thomas Scott
Monroe - Funeral services for Harold Thomas Scott, 87, of Swartz, LA, will be held at 2:00PM Monday, August 12, 2019, at Swartz First Assembly of God Church, with Rev. Gerald Lewis and Rev. Aaron Dickinson officiating. Interment will follow at Mulhearn Memorial Park cemetery under the direction of Mulhearn Funeral Home, Sterlington Road, Monroe.
Mr. Scott was born July 28, 1932, and died Tuesday, August 6, 2019. He was an active member of Swartz First Baptist Church in Swartz, LA. He was a veteran of the United States Army, both active and in the reserves, where he rose to the rank of Colonel. Mr. Scott graduated from Ouachita Parish High school in 1951, and Northeast Louisiana State College in 1955, (now ULM). He worked as a probation office and Regional Supervisor for the Louisiana Dept. of Health and Human Services and was a field agent for Woodmen of the World Life Insurance Society. He deeply loved his large and extended family, which extended to four great-grandchildren.
Mr. Scott was preceded in death by his parents, Solomon Roy Scott and Nannie May Dees Scott; sisters, Mable Christine Scott, Rivers Lavern Scott, and Dorothy Irene Scott Gray; brother, Sidney Leroy Scott, and son-in-law, Paul John Flood.
Survivors include his wife Nancy Margaret Timmerberg Scott; brothers, S. Archie Scott, Jesse Scott and wife Darla; sister, Kathleen Johnson; daughter's, Melanie Davis and son-in-law Paul Davis, Rebecca Flood; sons, James Scott, Timothy Scott and daughter-in-law Carol Scott; grandsons, Clinton Davis, Matthew Flood and wife Elizabeth, Gregory Flood and wife Renee, Daniel Flood, and Colin Scott; granddaughters, Christine Newman and husband Patrick Newman, Margaret Scott, and Catherine Scott; great-grandsons, Jayden Newman, Andrew Newman, and Paul Flood; great-granddaughter; Chloe Newman; six nephews; and two nieces.
Pallbearers will be Clinton Davis, Mathew Flood, Gregory Flood, Daniel Flood, Colin Scott, and Patrick Newman. Honorary pallbearers are the members of the Walker-George Masonic Lodge in Swartz, and the members of Mike Tryon's Sunday school class at Swartz First Baptist Church.
Visitation will be Monday, August 12, 2019, from 12:00-2:00PM at Swartz First Assembly of God Church.
The family wishes to extend thanks to the many relatives, friends, and neighbors whose gracious help and prayers have meant so much over the last few months, especially Jesse and Darla Scott.
Online Registry/Condolences: www.mulhearnfuneralhome.com
Mulhearn Funeral Home
Sterlington Road
Monroe, LA
Published in The News Star on Aug. 11, 2019