Services
Mulhearn Funeral Home Inc
2308 Sterlington Rd
Monroe, LA 71203
(318) 323-0505
Resources
More Obituaries for Harry Kokinos
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Harry Gus Kokinos


1921 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Harry Gus Kokinos Obituary
Harry Gus Kokinos

Monroe - Funeral services for Harry Gus Kokinos, 97, of Monroe, La, were held at 9:30 AM Wednesday, April 17, 2019, at St. Matthew's Catholic Church Mausoleum Chapel with Rev. Job Edathinatt Scaria officiating. Interment followed at St. Matthew's Catholic Church Mausoleum, under the direction of Mulhearn Funeral Home, Sterlington Road, Monroe.

Harry was born December 19, 1921, and passed away Sunday, April 14, 2019, after a brief illness.

Harry was preceded in death by his parents, Gus D. Kokinos and Mary Battaglia Kokinos; brothers, Jim, Pete, Deno, Nick, and Spedo Kokinos; sister, Despena Kokinos Cassio.

Survivors include brother, Johnny Kokinos; numerous nieces and nephews.

Memorials may be made to St.'s Constantine and Helen Greek Orthodox Church

Online Registry/Condolences: www.mulhearnfuneralhome.com

Mulhearn Funeral Home

Sterlington Road

Monroe, LA
Published in The News Star on Apr. 26, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now