Harry Gus Kokinos
Monroe - Funeral services for Harry Gus Kokinos, 97, of Monroe, La, were held at 9:30 AM Wednesday, April 17, 2019, at St. Matthew's Catholic Church Mausoleum Chapel with Rev. Job Edathinatt Scaria officiating. Interment followed at St. Matthew's Catholic Church Mausoleum, under the direction of Mulhearn Funeral Home, Sterlington Road, Monroe.
Harry was born December 19, 1921, and passed away Sunday, April 14, 2019, after a brief illness.
Harry was preceded in death by his parents, Gus D. Kokinos and Mary Battaglia Kokinos; brothers, Jim, Pete, Deno, Nick, and Spedo Kokinos; sister, Despena Kokinos Cassio.
Survivors include brother, Johnny Kokinos; numerous nieces and nephews.
Memorials may be made to St.'s Constantine and Helen Greek Orthodox Church
Online Registry/Condolences: www.mulhearnfuneralhome.com
Mulhearn Funeral Home
Sterlington Road
Monroe, LA
Published in The News Star on Apr. 26, 2019