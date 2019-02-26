|
|
Harry Murphy
Dubach - A celebration of life for Mr. Harry Dean Murphy, age 88 of Dubach, will be held at 2:00 PM, Tuesday, February 26, 2019 in Owens Memorial Chapel with Reverend Cory Bruce officiating. Interment will follow in Hamilton Cemetery in Dubach under the direction of Owens Memorial Chapel Funeral Home of Ruston.
Harry Dean was preceded in death by his daughter, Belinda Murphy Higgens; his father, Rabun Murphy; mother, Frankie Mae Murphy Mount and his brother, Charles R. Murphy.
Harry served in the Navy for five years. After returning home he worked for Hinton Well Service for a short time before joining Dubach Gas Plant where he worked for 41 years before retiring. Harry was an avid hunter, loving deer hunting and running his fox hounds with his buddies at Shiloh fox pen. He also loved ball games of all kinds.
Left to cherish his memories is his wife of 66 years, Betty Cooper Murphy; three nieces and one nephew. Also, a very special fiend and hunting buddy, Ken Telford and his wife Carol.
The family would like to thank Princeton Place and staff for the love and care they extended Harry over the last few years of his life. This is where we learned he could sing and had a beautiful voice.
Visitation will be held from 12:00 PM until service time at the funeral home. To leave an online memorial message for the family, please visit: www.owensmemorialfuneralhome.com
Published in The News Star on Feb. 26, 2019