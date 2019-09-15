|
|
Harvey Lloyd Lewis
West Monroe, LA - A memorial service celebrating the life of Mr. Harvey Lloyd Lewis, Sr., 90, of West Monroe, LA will be held at 11:00 AM Monday September 16, 2019 in the chapel of Mulhearn Funeral Home in West Monroe, LA. Lloyd's family will celebrate his life through stories, poems and scriptures
Lloyd was born in West Monroe on June 17, 1929 and died September 12, 2019 at the NW LA War Veterans Home in Bossier City. He retired as owner of Lloyd Lewis Refrigeration. He loved the outdoors, and shared lasting memories with his family and friends at the family's camp on "the beautiful D'arbonne". He was a United States Naval Veteran, serving on the USS Orleck DD886 at the close of WW II. He was an active member of the Orleck Association and Naval Museum in Lake Charles.
Lloyd was preceded in death by his wife, Betty; daughter, Sharon Burris, Son, H.L. (Butch) Lewis, Jr., son-in-law, Jeff Armstrong, grandson, Jacob Armstrong; sisters, Elaine Newton and Bea Mann; and brother, Stanley Lewis
Survivors: his daughters, Dianne Lyons and son-in-law, Charlton and Debbie Armstrong; Special Nephew, Fred Newton; Grandchildren, Lewis Lyons (Carly), Parker Lyons (Jess), Paige Ewing (Michael), Jessica Curran (Liam), Amanda Bingham (Shane), Chris Lewis (Kaitlyn), Havard Lyons, Alden Murphy, and Peter Lyons (Michael); and 11 Great Grandchildren several nieces and nephews
Grandsons will honor their grandfather as pallbearers.
Lloyd's family will greet friends immediately following the service at a reception at Mulhearn's. Memorial gifts to commemorate Lloyd's life may be made to his favorite charitable organizations, or USS Orleck Naval Museum Lake Charles, LA
Online Registry/Condolences:www.mulhearnfuneralhome.com
Mulhearn Funeral Home
West Monroe, LA
Published in The News Star on Sept. 15, 2019