Services
Mulhearn Funeral Home Inc
300 Mcmillian Rd
West Monroe, LA 71291
(318) 387-3333
Memorial service
Monday, Sep. 16, 2019
11:00 AM
Mulhearn Funeral Home Inc
300 Mcmillian Rd
West Monroe, LA 71291
View Map
Visitation
Following Services
Mulhearn Funeral Home Inc
300 Mcmillian Rd
West Monroe, LA 71291
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Harvey Lewis
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Harvey Lloyd Lewis


1929 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Harvey Lloyd Lewis Obituary
Harvey Lloyd Lewis

West Monroe, LA - A memorial service celebrating the life of Mr. Harvey Lloyd Lewis, Sr., 90, of West Monroe, LA will be held at 11:00 AM Monday September 16, 2019 in the chapel of Mulhearn Funeral Home in West Monroe, LA. Lloyd's family will celebrate his life through stories, poems and scriptures

Lloyd was born in West Monroe on June 17, 1929 and died September 12, 2019 at the NW LA War Veterans Home in Bossier City. He retired as owner of Lloyd Lewis Refrigeration. He loved the outdoors, and shared lasting memories with his family and friends at the family's camp on "the beautiful D'arbonne". He was a United States Naval Veteran, serving on the USS Orleck DD886 at the close of WW II. He was an active member of the Orleck Association and Naval Museum in Lake Charles.

Lloyd was preceded in death by his wife, Betty; daughter, Sharon Burris, Son, H.L. (Butch) Lewis, Jr., son-in-law, Jeff Armstrong, grandson, Jacob Armstrong; sisters, Elaine Newton and Bea Mann; and brother, Stanley Lewis

Survivors: his daughters, Dianne Lyons and son-in-law, Charlton and Debbie Armstrong; Special Nephew, Fred Newton; Grandchildren, Lewis Lyons (Carly), Parker Lyons (Jess), Paige Ewing (Michael), Jessica Curran (Liam), Amanda Bingham (Shane), Chris Lewis (Kaitlyn), Havard Lyons, Alden Murphy, and Peter Lyons (Michael); and 11 Great Grandchildren several nieces and nephews

Grandsons will honor their grandfather as pallbearers.

Lloyd's family will greet friends immediately following the service at a reception at Mulhearn's. Memorial gifts to commemorate Lloyd's life may be made to his favorite charitable organizations, or USS Orleck Naval Museum Lake Charles, LA

Online Registry/Condolences:www.mulhearnfuneralhome.com

Mulhearn Funeral Home

West Monroe, LA
Published in The News Star on Sept. 15, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Harvey's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now