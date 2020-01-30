|
|
Hazel Bowlin Kirkland
Carrollton, Texas - Funeral services for Hazel Bowlin Kirkland, 103, of Carrollton, Texas formerly of West Monroe, LA will be held at 1:00 PM, Monday, February 3, 2020 at First Baptist Church of West Monroe. Dr. Mark Fenn will officiate. Visitation will be held Monday from 12:00 PM until service time. Interment will follow at Roselawn Memorial Gardens.
Hazel was born March 26, 1916 in San Augustine, Texas and passed away January 27, 2020 in Carrollton, Texas. She and Carey Wilson Kirkland, Sr. married on July 14, 1935 and were married for 67 years. Hazel moved to Monroe in 1928 when she was 12 years old. She graduated from OPHS in 1934, graduated NLSC (currently ULM) Cum Laude in 1963, earned her Master Degree at NLSC in 1970 and Masters Plus 30 at NLSC in 1973. Hazel taught at Drew Elementary, Georgia Tucker Elementary and Highland Elementary schools. She was a member of First Baptist Church for 69 years, sang in the choir, taught Sunday School, and was Mission Chairman and on the Pulpit Committee. She moved to Carrollton, TX in 2015 to be closer to her children.
Hazel was preceded in death by her parents, John William Bowlin and Dora Holmes Bowlin; husband, Carey Wilson Kirkland, Sr.; son, John Monroe Kirkland; sisters, Abbie, Addie (Ted) and Ammie; brother, Dewey.
Hazel is survived by her children, Carol Ann Kirkland of Dallas, TX, Carey Wilson Kirkland, Jr. and wife Janice of Corinth, TX; John's widow, Susan Reagus Gordon and husband Tim of West Monroe; 10 grandchildren and 18 great-grandchildren.
Published in The News Star from Jan. 30 to Jan. 31, 2020