Helen Bolin Armstrong
Monroe - Earth lost a kind and gentle spirit with the passing of Helen Bolin Armstrong at the age of 93. Mrs. Armstrong was born in Epps, Louisiana on August 28, 1926, and went to be with her Lord and Savior on June 7, 2020.
Mrs. Armstrong is preceded in death by her husband of 66 years, Walter (Foxy) Armstrong; parents, Warren and Ida Bolin; stepmother, Laura Bennett Douglas; brother, Dick Bolin and wife Earlene; nephew, Danny Bolin; sister, Lorene Bolin Temple and husband Jess; and nephew, Bruce Temple.
Survivors include two sons, Jerry Armstrong and (Yvonne) and Don Armstrong and (Linda); daughter, Nancy Armstrong Manley and (Greg); two sisters, Jean Bolin McCloud and (Lonnie) and Bonnie Peterson; sister-in-law, Verona Redding; seven grandchildren, James Robert Armstrong, Mark Armstrong (Amy), Chris Armstrong (Maria), Michael Armstrong (Gretchen), Matt Armstrong (Leslie), Michelle Manley Crow (Will), and Greg Manley Jr (Kelli); seventeen great-grandchildren, Christian Armstrong, Jason Armstrong, Cliff Armstrong, Nicole Armstrong, Emma Armstrong, Andrew Armstrong, Cullen Armstrong, Parker Armstrong, Addi Armstrong, Luke Armstrong, Thomas Armstrong, Caleb Armstrong, Charlotte Crow, Cale Crow, Kinsley Beth Manley, Joanna Manley, and John Mark Manley. One great great-grandchild, Mason Armstrong; numerous nieces and nephews; and special friendsTerry and Kenny Lambert and Doc and Cathy McKail.
Mrs. Armstrong lived simply and knew the value of hard work. She and her husband owned and operated a retail grocery business in the 1950's in Bastrop, LA; owned and operated a Western Auto franchise in Bonita, LA in the 1960s and from 1970 until they retired, owned and operated Armstrong's Hardware in the Lakeshore area of Monroe.. She retired at age 65 and enjoyed 29 years of retirement life. Mrs. Armstrong was a member of Bayou Oaks Baptist Church and in her later years was able to help lead a ladies Sunday School class.
Mrs. Armstrong's greatest gift, though, was sharing her common-sense wisdom with her family and friends. She was down-to-earth and no-nonsense and had a way to advise without lecturing. As one of her grandchildren said one time, "Every time I leave from visiting Maw, I feel encouraged, uplifted and in a good mood - no matter my mood when I got there." The family will not be able to hear sayings like "there's no use crying over spilled milk", "you got the same pants to get glad in that you got mad in", "I know which side my bread is buttered on", or "It's their wagon their dragging, if they get it on a stump, they got to get it off" , and "be ye prepared" without thinking of her with a smile.
Graveside services will be held 11:00AM Wednesday, June 10, 2020, at Memorial Park Cemetery in Bastrop, LA, under the direction of Mulhearn Funeral Home, Sterlington Road, Monroe, LA.
Memorials can be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital or to the charity of your choice.
Published in The News Star from Jun. 8 to Jun. 9, 2020.