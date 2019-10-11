|
|
Helen Cararas
Shreveport - Helen Bradberry Garrett Cararas was born on September 1, 1935 in Darnell, LA to Leverta and Lawrence Bradberry. She went to the Lord on October 10, 2019 surrounded by family. Waiting for her in Heaven are baby son Barry, husbands Bobbie Garrett and Sam Cararas II; parents; stepfather Iley Sharbono and three siblings Gay, Glen, and Ben. A celebration of life will be 2pm November 17, 2019 at Aulds Funeral Home in Shreveport with Jeremy Flores officiating.
Leaving behind four children Diane Jeansonne (Paul), Larry Garrett (Cindy), Karla Cararas (Dawn), Sam Cararas III (Jonell), and bonus son Charles George (Susan); ten grandchildren, Brandi Edmiston (Ronnie), James Towery (Dawn), Dustin and Nikki Jeansonne, Bobby Garrett (Ashley), Billy Garrett, Brandon Garrett (Morgan), Sara and Samantha Cararas and Alan George; twelve great grandchildren, Tyler and Blake Robinson, Kailee and Kinslie Towery, Alexis Kimberlin, Nickolas Taglavore, Nate, Damon and Lilly Garrett, Cammie, Sawyer, and Silas George; one great great grandchild Emmarie Grace Kimberlin; two sisters, Kay Wilton and Brenda Aquilar; four brothers, Virgil, Robert, Jack, and Joe Bradberry.
Helen was an interior decorator for 44 years, and enjoyed time with family and her Sam. She bowled, played softball, and loved her Atlanta Braves. Helen overcame burying two husbands, baby son, battled cancer, two major surgeries, hip replacement, and numerous strokes. She was a warrior on earth and now our Angel in Heaven.
The family extends a special thank you to Dr. Le, Dr. Burke, Dr. Veluvolu, Dr. Siskron, WK Hospice, WK Cancer Center, WK Home Health, Progressive Care, and Paul and JJ Jeansonne for her care and comfort.
Be strong, be courageous. Don't be afraid, the Lord is with you. He will never leave you. Deuteronomy 31:6
Published in The News Star from Oct. 11 to Oct. 13, 2019