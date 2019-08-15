|
Helen Chaplin
Monroe - Helen Chaplin, 85, clerk secretary of Monroe, LA, passed away Tuesday, August 13th, 2019 from a lengthy illness. Mrs. Chaplin was born in Epps, LA on September 1, 1933 to Robert Hixon Guice and Ethel Lee Guice. She is survived by her son, Chris Chaplin of Monroe, LA and sister-in-law, Clara Guice of Katy, TX; and numerous nieces and nephews. She is preceded in death by her husband, Curtis Chaplin; son, Paul Chaplin; parents, Robert Hixon and Ethel Lee Guice; brothers, W. E. Guice, Robert Wayne Guice, and Johnny Guice; sisters, Doris Alexander and Lois Jones. Mrs. Chaplin worked for a long time for Western Union in the old Western Union Building in Monroe, LA. She then work as a clerk for University of Louisiana Monroe Police, Indian Bank, and the Home Economics Department. Mrs. Chaplin has requested immediate cremation with no services. Cremation services are under the direction of Kilpatrick Funeral Homes in Monroe, LA. The family would like to thank Azalea Estates Assisted Living for providing a comfortable home for the last years of her life. Also to Louisiana Hospice and Palliative Care of Monroe and B & K Family Services for taking care of Mrs. Chaplin in her final days.
Published in The News Star on Aug. 15, 2019