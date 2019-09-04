Services
Mulhearn Funeral Home Inc
300 Mcmillian Rd
West Monroe, LA 71291
(318) 387-3333
Visitation
Wednesday, Sep. 4, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Mulhearn Funeral Home
300 Mcmillian Rd
West Monroe, LA
Graveside service
Thursday, Sep. 5, 2019
11:00 AM
Oakley Cemetery
Gilbert, LA
Helen Ezell Martin


1922 - 2019
Helen Ezell Martin Obituary
Helen Ezell Martin

West Monroe - Graveside Services for Helen Ezell Martin, 97, of West Monroe, LA, will be held at 11:00 A.M., Thursday, September 5, 2019, at Oakley Cemetery in Gilbert, LA, with Rev. Michael Wood officiating under the direction of Mulhearn Funeral Home, West Monroe.

Helen Martin was born July 9, 1922, and passed away September 3, 2019. She was a graduate of Gilbert High School. She and her husband farmed and raised their family on their farm in Gilbert, LA. Later they moved to West Monroe to be closer to their daughters.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Ben F. Martin.

Survivors include her daughters, Linda Ann Allison and Carolyn Norris; grandchildren, Lisa Allison, Sandy Bates and husband Robert, Angelyn Foster and fiancée Tommy Jaxson, Brad Allison and wife Pamela, and Craig Kolb and wife Christie; great grandchildren, Ty Noel, Ben Sampognaro, Tanner Noel, Courtney Allison, Taylor Kolb, Kellyn Foster, Caleb Allison, Kolby Foster and Grant Kolb; and her bonus grandchildren and great grandchildren.

Visitation will be held from 5:00 P.M. until 7:00 P.M., Wednesday, September 4, 2019, at Mulhearn Funeral Home, West Monroe, LA.

Online Registry/Condolences: www.mulhearnfuneralhome.com

Mulhearn Funeral Home

West Monroe, LA
Published in The News Star on Sept. 4, 2019
