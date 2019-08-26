Services
Kilpatrick Funeral Home
1321 N. 7th St
West Monroe, LA 71291
(318) 323-9614
Visitation
Tuesday, Aug. 27, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Kilpatrick Funeral Home
1321 N. 7th St
West Monroe, LA 71291
Helen Marie Griggs


1930 - 2019
Helen Marie Griggs Obituary
Helen Marie Griggs

North Little Rock, AR formerly of West Monroe - Helen Marie Griggs, 88, of North Little Rock, passed away on August 24, 2019. She was born to the late William Doss and Eula Eunice Plunk on November 19, 1930 in Kilbourne, Louisiana.

Helen loved going to church at Lakewood Methodist. She was very involved in her Sunday school. Helen was also an active member of Eastern Star and loved playing bridge, quilting, and antiques. Helen's family loved and will miss her cooking. Helen is preceded in death by her husband, James Julius Griggs; brothers, Robert Plunk and Paul Plunk Forrester; and sister, Faye Plunk Butler.

She is survived by her sons, Jim (Phyllis), Chuck (Mavis), William Les (Kim); daughter, Donna (Ashley); many grandchildren; and sister, Jean Plunk Gammill.

Visitation will be held at Kilpatrick Funeral Home, West Monroe, Louisiana on Tuesday, August 27 from 5:00 to 7:00 PM. Private Graveside to be held at a later date.

Online condolences may be extended to the family at www.rollerfuneralhomes.com/owens

Roller Funeral Homes ~ North Little Rock, Arkansas

Kilpatrick Funeral Homes ~ West Monroe
Published in The News Star on Aug. 26, 2019
