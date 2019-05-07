Helen Marie Medak



Monroe - Funeral services for Helen Marie Medak will be held at 10:00 AM, Wednesday, May 8, 2019 at Kilpatrick Funeral Home of Monroe with interment to follow at Roselawn Memorial Gardens with Reverend R. B. Moore officiating.



Marie was born on June 11, 1920 in Downsville, LA and passed away on May 4, 2019. She was preceded in death by her parents, William Rufus Weems and Emma Aly Griggs; her husband, Pete Medak; her daughters, Judy Laudenheimer and Pamela M. Smith; and 3 brothers and 2 sisters.



She was a member of St. Paul's United Methodist Church. Her greatest joy was spending time with her family.



Left to cherish her memories are her 5 grandchildren, Jennifer Lawson, Mark Laudenheimer, Jill Smith, Perry Smith and Alice Marie Blanchard; 8 great grandchildren; and son-in-laws, Jimmie Laudenheimer and David P. Smith.



Visitation will be from 9:30 AM until 10:00 AM at Kilpatrick Funeral Home in Monroe, LA, Wednesday, May 8.



The family would like to thank the staff at The Oaks Nursing Home and also Jordan Hospice.



Monroe, LA Published in The News Star on May 7, 2019