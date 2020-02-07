|
|
Helen Pendarvis Campbell
West Monroe - Funeral services for Mrs. Helen Fay Pendarvis Campbell, age 91 of West Monroe, LA will be held 2:00 P.M. on Sunday, February 9, 2020 in the Chapel at Kilpatrick Funeral Homes in West Monroe. Interment will follow at Hasley Cemetery. Visitation will be held at 1:00 PM until the time of the service at the funeral home.
Mrs. Campbell was born Thursday, September 26, 1928, in Choudrant, LA and went to be with her Lord and Savior on Wednesday, February 5, 2020. She lived in West Monroe since she was a small child. Mrs. Campbell was a faithful member of Trinity Baptist Church of West Monroe for over 50 years and was a homemaker, mother, teacher, who loved her "bunch".
Mrs. Campbell was preceded in death by her parents, Versie Leander Pendarvis and Willie Dean McClure Pendarvis; husband, Cranford Cloyd (C.C.) Campbell; daughter, Kay Dean Campbell; brother, Vance Lucky Pendarvis MIA (Korean War); sisters Gloria (Pendarvis) Watson, Nell (Pendarvis) Lee and Margaret Pendarvis; and great-great grandson, Banks Morgan.
Those left to cherish her memory include her daughters, Cloydette Campbell (John) and Vicki Campbell; granddaughters, Aimee Butler Robeson, Glenda Robeson Crusan and Misty "Deana" Hill and 7 great-grandchildren, Brandon LeJeune, Jessica LeJeune Griffin, Corey LeJeune and wife Miranda, Naomi Wyatt Morgan and husband Jacob, Leslie Olivia Wyatt, Gavin (Cade)Crusan and Galen Crusan and 7 great-great grandchildren, Allie Guidry, Keeley Griffin, Maliki Griffin, Kason (Pepper) LeJeune, Brees Morgan, Myles Morgan and Ellie Mae LeJeune;
and numerous loving nieces and nephews.
Pallbearers will be Jacob Morgan, Caleb Thompson, Kyle Descant,Cade Crusan, Justin Tisdale, Keith Alford, Randy May and Corey LeJuene.
Honorary Pallbearers Raymond Campbell, Trey Campbell, and Clint Thompson.
Online Condolences maybe made to www.kilpatrickfuneralhomes.com
Published in The News Star from Feb. 7 to Feb. 8, 2020