Helen Robinson McGaha



Bastrop - Graveside funeral services for Mrs. Helen McGaha are scheduled for 10:45 AM Friday, August 7, 2020 at McGaha Memorial Cemetery, Goodwill, LA with Bro. Danny Hawthorne officiating. A time of visitation will be held Friday 9 AM - 10 AM at Golden Funeral Home, Bastrop, LA.



Helen Robinson McGaha passed away on August 1, 2020. She was 94 years old. She was born on January 23, 1926 in Morehouse Parish, Louisiana. She is survived by her four grandchildren, Kriste Louise Talton Utley (Christopher), Stephen Eric Talton, Anna Victoria Talton Reynolds (Justin Lambert), and Julie Catherine Talton McCrory (Dane), and seven great-grandchildren, Whitney Elizabeth Gentry Walkowski (Dustin), Janna Nicole Lowry, Seth Anthony McCrory, Symantha Reese Talton, Dylon Justin Lambert, Harlan Thomas Utley, and Grace Catherine Utley, and one great-great-grandchild, Zoey London McCrory. She is also survived by her dear sister-in-law, Mabel McGaha Adams, and many beloved cousins, nieces, and nephews.



She was predeceased by her loving husband of 63 years, Harlan McGaha, her daughter, Georgia Ellen McGaha Talton, her two infant sons, Ray Carl McGaha and Harlan Lafayette McGaha, her foster son, Sammy Robinson, and her parents, Carl Robinson and Velma Sinclair Robinson. She was also predeceased by her sister, Lorrine Robinson Butler, and brother, Rance Robinson.



After her husband returned from service in World War II, the McGahas made a home in Bastrop, Louisiana. Mrs. McGaha was a devoted Christian. A member of Greenacres Baptist Church since 1952, she headed the Flower Committee and taught Sunday School there for many years. Mrs. McGaha enjoyed flower arranging and gardening, and she was a renowned baker of delicious pies, cakes, and other delightful desserts. She was the family historian and spent hours researching and discussing genealogy. She loved her family completely with deep dedication and loyalty. She touched many lives during her 94 years.



Serving the family as pallbearers are Dane McCrory, Christopher Utley, Justin Lambert, and Dustin Walkowski.









