Helen Ruth Evans Wilson
West Monroe - Funeral services for Helen Ruth Evans Wilson, 90, of West Monroe, LA, will be held at 2:00 PM Saturday, May 16, 2020, in the chapel of Mulhearn Funeral Home, West Monroe, with Rev. Betty Swanson and Pastor Ben McGehee will be officiating. Interment will follow in Roselawn Memorial Gardens Cemetery in Calhoun, LA.
Helen Wilson was born on August 4, 1929 and passed from this life on May 13, 2020. She was born in Hackleburg, AL, and moved to Walkers Chapel, AL as a teen. She later moved to West Monroe, LA, in 1968, when State Farm Insurance relocated there, from which both she and her husband Bill, retired.
She was a lifelong member of Walkers Chapel Baptist Church, which was built by her father. After moving to West Monroe, LA, she attended First Baptist, West Monroe, and for the last forty-four years she attended Lea Joyner UMC, with her daughter's family.
Helen was preceded in death by her parents, George and Ruble Evans; her husband of fifty-eight years, Bill Wilson; grandson, Logan Wilson; and great-grandson, Aiden Wood; brothers, O'Neal Evans, Donald Evans, and Owens Evans whom is MIA in Korea.
Her survivors include her daughter, Diane Cottingham and husband, Rusty; son, Bill Wilson, Jr. and wife, Carol; grandchildren, Kelley Wood and husband, Trey, Kristopher Cottingham and wife, Christianne, Whitnee Young and husband, Jason; great-grandchildren, Colby, Hunter Elsie, Eli, Addie, Jagger, Rylee, Emma, and Elijah; Stepdaughters, Kristian Payton and husband, Rod, Ashley Cagle, and their children, Connor, Brooks, John-Alan, Olivia, and Gage; sisters, Shirley Reeves, Jo Evans, and Nadien Frederick; sister-in-law, Sue Reeves and husband Robert, and Linda Adams and husband, Mike.
Her grandsons will serve as pallbearers.
Visitation will be held from 1:00 PM until time of service at Mulhearn Funeral Home, West Monroe.
Online Registry/ Condolences: www.mulhearnfuneralhome.com
Mulhearn Funeral Home
West Monroe, LA
Published in The News Star from May 14 to May 15, 2020