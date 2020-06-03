Henry Clay Nappier
Henry Clay Nappier

Henry Clay Nappier, a retired electrician and a US Navy veteran that proudly served aboard the U.S.S. Los Angeles CA-135, passed from this life, June 3, 2020, at St. Francis Medical Center, in Monroe, Louisiana, after an extended illness. He is preceded in death by his parents, Anderson Smithy Nappier of West Monroe, La and Ponize Estelle Vail Arnold of Hesperia, California, half-brother, Andrew Arnold, Jr, and oldest son, John Henry Nappier. He is survived by his sister, Vinia Mae Silva of Houston, Tx, his son, Thomas Nappier (Cindy) of Grayson, La, his daughter Sandra Hall (Steve) of Mary Esther, FL, his son, William Nappier (Sherry) of Grayson, La and his Daughter-In-Law, Julia Nappier of Columbia, S.C. Grandfather of Niki Palmer McKee (Tyler) of Grayson, La, Allen Nappier (Brittney) of Grayson, La, Christopher Canterberry (Brandi) of Grayson, La and Tiffany Forbes (Michael) of Charleston, S.C. Great Grandfather to Carter McKee, Jake West, Adalynn Nappier, McKenzi Canterberry and Luke Forbes. Further survived by nieces, nephews and other relatives.

In memory of Henry Clay Nappier, please make any donations to the homeless veteran shelter that was dear to his heart: A City of Refuge, 5899 LA-3112, Vinton, LA, 70668 PH: (337) 589-4407




Published in The News Star from Jun. 3 to Jun. 5, 2020.
