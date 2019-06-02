|
Henry "Wil" Dale
Houma - Henry "Wil" Dale, 50, a native of Grayson, LA and resident of Houma, LA passed away on May 31, 2019.
A visitation will be held in his honor on Monday, June 3, 2019 at Living Word Church (1916 Highway 311, Schriever, LA, 70395) from 10:00 AM until funeral time. A religious service will take place at 12:30 PM at the church.
A visitation and service will also be held on Tuesday, June 4, 2019 at Crossroads Baptist Church (7025 Highway 126 W, Grayson, LA 71435) from 10:00 am until funeral time. A religious service will take place at 12:00 PM at the church. Interment will take place in the church cemetery.
He is survived by his wife, Charlotte Saucier Dale; son, Lane Dale; daughter, Leah Jacks and husband Jessie; step daughters, Heidi Bourg and husband Thomas, Christy Jaccuzzo and husband, John; grandchildren, Caleb, Laban, Carter, Halle, Julianna, and Christian; sister, Cindy Sandiage and husband Van; mother, Mary Fuller; step-mother, Nina Mobley; step-sister, Tammy Wise; half-brother, Beau Dale; half-sisters, Rhonda Wilson, Stacy Myers and Jeannie Myers.
He is preceded in death by his father, Henry Ernest Dale; brother, Joe Dale.
He was president and founder of Team Commandments 1 & 2. He loved God first and was passionate about others. He was committed to helping sick children and accommodate them on an outdoor experience.
Samart Funeral Home of Houma, West Park is in charge of arrangements.
Riser and Son Funeral Home, Columbia
Published in The News Star on June 2, 2019