Herbert Allen Jones
West Monroe - Funeral Services for Herbert Allen Jones, 80, of West Monroe, LA will be held at 2:00PM Tuesday, June 18, 2019 at White's Ferry Road Church of Christ with David Bromley and Mike Kellett officiating. Interment will follow in Roselawn Memorial Gardens Cemetery, Calhoun under the direction of Mulhearn Funeral Home, West Monroe.
Herbert was born on March 24, 1939 in Dallas, TX and passed away on June 14, 2019 in West Monroe, LA. He proudly served in the United States Air Force. Herbert had many interests and hobbies. His favorite job was operating the board at Lagniappe Broadcasting. He was a long time member of White's Ferry Road Church of Christ. He is preceded in death by his parents, Alex and Fannie Jones; sisters, Mamie Lee Jones and Elizabeth Alexander; brother, Julion W. Ford; and brother-in-law, James Bristow.
Survivors include his wife of 60 years, Bobbie (Teena) Jones; children, Tammy Jones Hrab, and Timothy Allen Jones and wife Sunnie; grandchildren, Abbi Jones, Lauren Hrab, Aaron Jones and Kahlan Hrab; sister, Charlotte Bristow; and numerous other relatives and friends.
Pallbearers will be Ronnie Thrift, Mark Alexander, Robert Ables, Scott Caldwell, Sean Tonniges, Ryan Hammitt, Jerry Madden, and Scott Nelson.
Visitation will be held from 5:00PM until 7:00PM Monday, June 17, 2019 at White's Ferry Road Church of Christ, West Monroe.
The family wishes to express their gratitude to Dr. Michael Hand for his years of medical care and the medical staff in the Cardio Vascular ICU at Glenwood Regional Medical Center for their compassionate care.
Published in The News Star on June 17, 2019