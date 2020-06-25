Herbert Marlynn Barefoot
1931 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Herbert's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Herbert Marlynn Barefoot

Monroe - Funeral services for Mr. Herbert Marlynn Barefoot, 88, of Monroe, LA, will be held 1:00PM Saturday, June 27, 2020, in the mausoleum chapel of Mulhearn Memorial Park Cemetery in Monroe, LA, with Rev. Charles Dupree officiating. Interment will follow in Mulhearn Memorial Park Cemetery in Monroe, LA. Visitation will be held 12:00PM until 1:00PM Saturday at the mausoleum chapel. Arrangements are under the direction of Mulhearn Funeral Home, Sterlington Road, Monroe, LA.

Mr. Barefoot was born December 25, 1931, in Colfax, LA and passed away Wednesday, June 24, 2020, at St. Francis Medical Center in Monroe, LA. Herbert was a retired electrician after working for Riverwood International for 35 years. He was a member of Parkview Baptist Church and proudly served his country in the United States Navy during the Korean War. He loved his family, hunting, fishing, and the outdoors. Herbert was lovingly known as Mr. Fix It.

Mr. Barefoot is preceded in death by his mother, Helen Barefoot; father, Eli Butts, two sisters, Marilyn Swanson and Patsy Hebert; son-in-law, Ken Hancock; and granddaughter, Jess Anna Hancock.

Survivors include his wife of 65 years, Marilyn Albritton Barefoot; children, Karen Shields (Mike), Eric Barefoot (Donna), Jan Hancock, Lary Barefoot (Amy), and Beth Edwards (Peter); grandchildren, Michael, Whitney, Kristi, Brittany (Michael), Will, Clay, Emily, Brian, Anne Marie, Charlie, and Elizabeth; great grandchildren, Penelope and welcoming another baby girl in August; and sister, Bonnie Ross (Robert).

Pallbearers will be his grandsons, Michael, Will, Clay, Brian, and Charlie.

The family would like to extend a special thanks to all the healthcare providers over the years who have taken care of Mr. Barefoot.

Memorials may be made to the MD Anderson Cancer Center.

Online Registry/Condolences: www.mulhearnfuneralhome.com

Mulhearn Funeral Home

Sterlington Road, Monroe, LA




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The News Star from Jun. 25 to Jun. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Mulhearn Funeral Home Inc
2308 Sterlington Rd
Monroe, LA 71203
(318) 323-0505
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved