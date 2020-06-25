Herbert Marlynn Barefoot
Monroe - Funeral services for Mr. Herbert Marlynn Barefoot, 88, of Monroe, LA, will be held 1:00PM Saturday, June 27, 2020, in the mausoleum chapel of Mulhearn Memorial Park Cemetery in Monroe, LA, with Rev. Charles Dupree officiating. Interment will follow in Mulhearn Memorial Park Cemetery in Monroe, LA. Visitation will be held 12:00PM until 1:00PM Saturday at the mausoleum chapel. Arrangements are under the direction of Mulhearn Funeral Home, Sterlington Road, Monroe, LA.
Mr. Barefoot was born December 25, 1931, in Colfax, LA and passed away Wednesday, June 24, 2020, at St. Francis Medical Center in Monroe, LA. Herbert was a retired electrician after working for Riverwood International for 35 years. He was a member of Parkview Baptist Church and proudly served his country in the United States Navy during the Korean War. He loved his family, hunting, fishing, and the outdoors. Herbert was lovingly known as Mr. Fix It.
Mr. Barefoot is preceded in death by his mother, Helen Barefoot; father, Eli Butts, two sisters, Marilyn Swanson and Patsy Hebert; son-in-law, Ken Hancock; and granddaughter, Jess Anna Hancock.
Survivors include his wife of 65 years, Marilyn Albritton Barefoot; children, Karen Shields (Mike), Eric Barefoot (Donna), Jan Hancock, Lary Barefoot (Amy), and Beth Edwards (Peter); grandchildren, Michael, Whitney, Kristi, Brittany (Michael), Will, Clay, Emily, Brian, Anne Marie, Charlie, and Elizabeth; great grandchildren, Penelope and welcoming another baby girl in August; and sister, Bonnie Ross (Robert).
Pallbearers will be his grandsons, Michael, Will, Clay, Brian, and Charlie.
The family would like to extend a special thanks to all the healthcare providers over the years who have taken care of Mr. Barefoot.
Memorials may be made to the MD Anderson Cancer Center.
Online Registry/Condolences: www.mulhearnfuneralhome.com
Mulhearn Funeral Home
Sterlington Road, Monroe, LA
