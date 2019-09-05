|
Herbert Ray Peterson
West Monroe - Memorial Services for Herbert Ray Peterson will be held at 10:00 a.m., Friday, September 6, 2019 at Fair Park Baptist Church Chapel in West Monroe with is pastor and friends, Waymond Warren, Darris Waren and Ricky Baker officiating. Visitation will be held Thursday, September 5, 2019, at Fair Park Baptist Church Chapel from 5:00 - 7:00. Interment will follow in the Mulhearn Memorial Park Cemetery Monroe, LA under the direction of Mulhearn Funeral Home West Monroe, LA.
Herb was born September 24, 1931 and went to his Heavenly Home September 3, 2019.
He was born to C.R. "Pete" and Leona Peterson. Herb grew up in Monroe, graduated from Neville High School and received a band scholarship to Northeast Junior College, that soon became Northeast Louisiana College. He joined the R.O.T.C. and upon graduation was commissioned in the US Army as a Second Lieutenant. He attended Officer Basic at FT Benning, GA, then was assigned to FT Riley, KS, where he was accepted into flight training. He served as a pilot in Germany before returning home to begin his teaching career. Herb was a band director in the Ouachita Parish School System, where he blessed generations with his love of music.
Herb was a family man who cherished every moment with them. He was kindhearted, witty and most of all, loved unconditionally. Herb served in the ministry for 69 years as Church Music Director for Fair Park Baptist Church, and then Trinity Baptist Church and Cedar Crest Baptist Church, then felt his Lord call him back to Fair Park. After retiring as Music Director, he became the Minister to Senior Adults. His love for all his Church Family was well known. Fair Park recently bestowed the honor of Minister Emeritus for his faithful service. He loved visiting and caring for everyone while constantly sharing his love of Jesus with those he came in contact with.
Herb was preceded in death by his parents, C.R. Peterson and Leona Hardwick Peterson and brother, Reese Peterson.
His surviving family, who will miss him dearly, are his wife of 67 years, Jane Evans Peterson; son, Bill and wife, Terri Peterson; daughter, Liz and husband, Roger Sanderson; grandchildren, Christy White, Katy and Chris Vallery, Rachel Falcone, and Ryan Peterson; great-grandchildren, Trent White, Jax White, Luke Vallery, Gavin Vallery, Livi Kate Vallery and Isabella Grace Falcone; one brother-in-law, Dick Evans and wife, Yvonne Evans and a host of family and friends whom he cherished dearly.
Serving as pallbearers will be his grandsons and great-grandsons, Ryan Peterson, Chris Vallery, Trent White, Luke Vallery, Jax White and Gavin Vallery.
Honorary pallbearers will be Judge Charles Traylor, George Abbott, H.A. Head, Ray McCormick, Charles Barfield, Carol George, Ron Nix and Fair Park Baptist Church Deacons.
Heartfelt thanks to Louisiana Hospice for their wonderful care and encouragement to Herb and his family.
Memorials can be made to Fair Park Baptist Church.
Online Registry/ Condolences: www.mulhearnfuneralhome.com
Mulhearn Funeral Home
West Monroe, LA
Published in The News Star on Sept. 5, 2019