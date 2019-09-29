|
|
Hershal Lane McConathy
- - February 15, 1929 - September 11, 2019
Hershal Lane "Pop" McConathy transitioned peacefully into glory on Sept 11, 2019 surrounded by his family. Pop was a fearless and faithful husband, father, brother, uncle, grandfather, great grandfather, friend, and mentor until the end. He is survived by his "sweet loving wife" of 67 years, Betty Roberts McConathy, his two children Pat (Tricia) McConathy of Glenwood Springs, CO, Kelle (Tom) Strate of Morristown, TN; his five grandchildren Chad (Sydney) McConathy of Cohasset, MA, Will (Christina) McConathy of Denver, CO, Andrew McConathy (Signe' Higgins) of Boulder, CO, Katherine (Kevin) Smith of Morristown, TN, Claire Strate (Brad Murchison) of Atlanta, GA, and his five great-grandchildren Declan and Hayden McConathy, Máire and Faolán McConathy, and Charlotte Lane Smith.
Hershal was born in Florien, LA as the youngest of eight children. After graduating high school, he attended Northwestern State University on a basketball scholarship. While playing at Northwestern, his team won the men's Gulf State Conference basketball championship, and they were invited to play in the NIT. But he really made a slam dunk when he met Betty Roberts, his bride to be. He and Betty married in 1952 and started their life together.
After graduation, he joined the United States Marine Corps and served from 1951-1953. Hershal believed, "Once a Marine, always a Marine." He was honored to serve his country and always made a special effort to build relationships with other veterans throughout his life.
After he was Honorably Discharged from the Marines, he started coaching baseball and basketball at Neville High School in Monroe, LA. His baseball and basketball teams were the first teams at Neville to win a State Championship. As of September 11, 2019, the Neville gymnasium carries his name.
Working with young people was a privilege, honor, and blessing to Hershal. He said, "It's not about winning. It's about being a winner." Hershal kept up with his "boys" for the rest of his life. They made many trips to visit "Coach" and laughed and reminisced about the good old days. Hershal chose many career paths during his life that took him across Louisiana, Tennessee and Colorado, but all who knew him always knew coaching was one of his greatest passions.
Hershal's faith and trust in God guided him in every aspect of his life. He became a Christian at an early age and strived to live each day with Christ directing his path. He loved God with all his heart and always tried to see the best in everyone. Hershal served in every church he was a member of. He taught Sunday School, performed committee work, held leadership roles, made weekly hospital visits, and went on mission projects.
Hershal was a great man who did not care about greatness. He was present, endearing and always had an ear for anyone who crossed his path. He saw, heard, and loved everyone. Hershal's smile and happy countenance filled everyone's heart with joy.
Hershal leaves behind a legacy. He was a selfless man who honored God and his family and friends above all else. He said, "Don't just go through life; make a difference." And he did, A Celebration of Life Service for Hershal will be held on November 9 in Denver, CO at The Bridge Church at Bear Creek. All family and friends are welcome to attend. In lieu of flowers, anyone so desiring may make a donation to any of the following: Lakeway Young Life, PO Box 40, Jefferson City, TN 37760; AFA, 600 Forsythe Ave., Monroe, LA 71201 for the Hershal McConathy Scholarship Fund; or Operation Restored Warrior, 6660 Delmonico Dr., Colorado Springs, CO 80919.
Published in The News Star on Sept. 29, 2019