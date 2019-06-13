Hilda Carpenter



Farmerville - Hilda Ann ("Meme") Revels Carpenter awoke to all the splendor of Heaven in the early hours of June 11, 2019, at the age of 92. A celebration of her life will be held Friday, June 14, 2019 at 2 p.m. at First Baptist Church, 400 North Main Street, Farmerville, Louisiana. A graveside service will be held at Culbertson Baptist Church Cemetery at 3286 Highway 151, D'Arbonne, Louisiana, following the funeral. The visitation will be held Thursday, June 13, 2019, at Kilpatrick Funeral Home, 202 North Washington Street, Farmerville, Louisiana, from 4:00-6:00 p.m.



Hilda Carpenter is survived by her husband Chiles and their two children: Colleen Carpenter Brasher and Colette Carpenter Breard (Mike). Our Meme had five grandchildren: Courtney Brasher, Lyndsey Sikes (Alex), Daniel Breard (Paige), Caleb Brasher (Lia), and Luke Breard (Caroline). Celebrating her love of all children, she was blessed with seven great grandchildren who will grow hearing stories of their Meme: Olivia and Benjamin Sikes; Eleonore, Emmeline, and Bonaventure Breard; Millie and Jack Brasher. She is also survived by her sister-in-law Virginia Revels, as well as, a host of nieces, nephews, and friends she loved as family. Awaiting her in Heaven were her parents Fred and Norma Wade Revels, her brothers Duke Revels and Richard "Dick" Revels, Sr., and son-in-law Yancy Brasher.



Hilda Carpenter was born in D'Arbonne, Louisiana, March 21, 1927. She grew up on a farm and developed a love for family, gardening, and serving others. After graduating from Farmerville High School, she attended Louisiana State University prior to transferring to her alma mater Louisiana College, where she met the love of her life, a collegiate football player who caught her eye. Celebrating seventy years of marriage this year, their wedding rings were engraved with "mizpah" claiming the covenant promise that the Lord be with them together and apart. Together they have resided in Oberlin and Rayville/Holly Ridge, until planting their roots in Farmerville, Louisiana. She served her community as a social worker with Union Parish, until she chose the mantel she loved the most: coach's wife. She unofficially adopted many high school boys who needed some extra love, a warm meal, and perhaps some lemonade. "Mrs. Hilda" was a loyal, six decade member of First Baptist Church where she loved serving the Lord through Vacation Bible School, Women's Missionary Union, and teaching high school girl Sunday School. She assisted in developing the "Birdie Bass Quilters" who lovingly made quilts for missionary families across the globe (she handmade quilts for each of her grandchildren as well). She was always among the first to volunteer to host showers at her church and welcome new families into her home for tea, as she was always ready for any and all celebrations. Meme loved celebrating Christmas with her love of nativity scenes, heirloom Bibles, and her custom ornaments that boasted the many names of God. She also loved taking her granddaughters to Farmerville's Watermelon Festival and attending her grandsons' many high school sporting events. With as much as she loved and missed her mother, it was only fitting that the day God chose to reunite them was exactly twenty-five years later. Her family desires to thank her many caregivers at St. Francis, StoneyBrook, and Heart of Hospice who also fell in love with our matriarch as she completed her journey home.



In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorials be directed to the ministry of your choice, First Baptist Church, 400 North Main Street, Farmerville, Louisiana, 71241; Life Choices, 2007 Roselawn Avenue, Monroe, Louisiana, 71201; or The Grove Church, 11314 Little Nellie Drive, Clermont, Florida, 34711. Granddaughter Lyndsey Sikes serves as the Executive Director of Life Choices in Monroe. Grandson Caleb Brasher serves as the Pastor of The Grove Church in Florida.



