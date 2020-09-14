1/1
Hope G. Meeks
1935 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Hope's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Hope G. Meeks

Hodge - Hope Gordon Meeks fought a brave fight against Lou Gehring's disease (ALS) but peacefully passed on September 13, 2020, surrounded by family and friends. He never complained and as much as he loved to tell jokes and sing, sadly he endured the loss of his voice early to ALS but never lost his spirit.

You are welcome to join the family at a graveside service that will be Thursday, September 17, 2020, at 11 am at Hodge Cemetery, located 406 Central Street, Hodge, LA 71247. Southern Edmonds Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

He was a fun-loving person who loved life and was a friend to all. After having travelled the world, he moved to Jonesboro Hodge where he worked to foster growth and create opportunities. Hope Meeks embodied the American Dream. He dedicated himself to the military, serving his country with pride for 22 years and received numerous honors including the Bronze Star. Upon retirement, he was an entrepreneur having owned several successful businesses. He believed in civic duty. As the President of Jonesboro Hodge Downtown Development, he oversaw the renovation of downtown, organizing Business After Hours and promotion of the Jackson Parish Sunshine Festival. He was president of the Jackson Parish Chamber of Commerce where he received several awards. Hope was the King of Jonesboro Hodge 2005 Mardi Gras Parade and he, along with his wife Vernie, served as the Grand Marshals of the 2009 Christmas Wonderland in the Pines.

His great joys were enjoying his family, serving the community, hunting and fishing, and having a little fun by telling his many jokes. Hope was a great singer who shared his voice at nursing homes, class reunions and church with his unique Elvis impersonation. Hope was dedicated to his church where he served as Chairman of the Board of Trustees for Hodge United Methodist Church.

He was last born of Ruth and Charles Meeks of Arkansas. He is survived by his wife, Vernie Meeks, and his children, Clark Meeks (Ken), Keith Meeks (Jodie), Dana Hansel (Steve), Karl Meeks (Marshelle), Curtis Meeks (Lynette), Sonny Terrill (Kim), Cindy Terrill (Wendy), eight grandchildren (Kelsey, Paige, Hunter, Mason, Justin, Nicholas, Reese, Remi), his sister, Willie Mae Reitzell as well as numerous close friends.

The family would like to thank Ascend Hospice especially Charlotte Odom and Deva Jones for their outstanding and loving care of Hope.

His grandsons, Sonny Terrill and Alvin Gosney will serve as pallbearers

In lieu of flowers, memorials donations may be made to the Team Gleason Foundation at teamgleason.org - P.O. Box 24493, New Orleans, LA 70184 OR Jonesboro Hodge United Methodist Church, 402 4th Street, Jonesboro, LA 71251.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The News Star from Sep. 14 to Sep. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Edmonds Funeral Home Inc
228 Allen Ave
Jonesboro, LA 71251
(318) 259-2345
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Edmonds Funeral Home Inc

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
September 15, 2020
I went to school with Hope and remember him fondly. I especially remember his great personality. So sorry for your loss.
Barbara Wingo Wright
Friend
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved