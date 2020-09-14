Hope G. Meeks
Hodge - Hope Gordon Meeks fought a brave fight against Lou Gehring's disease (ALS) but peacefully passed on September 13, 2020, surrounded by family and friends. He never complained and as much as he loved to tell jokes and sing, sadly he endured the loss of his voice early to ALS but never lost his spirit.
You are welcome to join the family at a graveside service that will be Thursday, September 17, 2020, at 11 am at Hodge Cemetery, located 406 Central Street, Hodge, LA 71247. Southern Edmonds Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
He was a fun-loving person who loved life and was a friend to all. After having travelled the world, he moved to Jonesboro Hodge where he worked to foster growth and create opportunities. Hope Meeks embodied the American Dream. He dedicated himself to the military, serving his country with pride for 22 years and received numerous honors including the Bronze Star. Upon retirement, he was an entrepreneur having owned several successful businesses. He believed in civic duty. As the President of Jonesboro Hodge Downtown Development, he oversaw the renovation of downtown, organizing Business After Hours and promotion of the Jackson Parish Sunshine Festival. He was president of the Jackson Parish Chamber of Commerce where he received several awards. Hope was the King of Jonesboro Hodge 2005 Mardi Gras Parade and he, along with his wife Vernie, served as the Grand Marshals of the 2009 Christmas Wonderland in the Pines.
His great joys were enjoying his family, serving the community, hunting and fishing, and having a little fun by telling his many jokes. Hope was a great singer who shared his voice at nursing homes, class reunions and church with his unique Elvis impersonation. Hope was dedicated to his church where he served as Chairman of the Board of Trustees for Hodge United Methodist Church.
He was last born of Ruth and Charles Meeks of Arkansas. He is survived by his wife, Vernie Meeks, and his children, Clark Meeks (Ken), Keith Meeks (Jodie), Dana Hansel (Steve), Karl Meeks (Marshelle), Curtis Meeks (Lynette), Sonny Terrill (Kim), Cindy Terrill (Wendy), eight grandchildren (Kelsey, Paige, Hunter, Mason, Justin, Nicholas, Reese, Remi), his sister, Willie Mae Reitzell as well as numerous close friends.
The family would like to thank Ascend Hospice especially Charlotte Odom and Deva Jones for their outstanding and loving care of Hope.
His grandsons, Sonny Terrill and Alvin Gosney will serve as pallbearers
In lieu of flowers, memorials donations may be made to the Team Gleason Foundation at teamgleason.org
- P.O. Box 24493, New Orleans, LA 70184 OR Jonesboro Hodge United Methodist Church, 402 4th Street, Jonesboro, LA 71251.