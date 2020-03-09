|
|
Hortense "Dolly" Aguilar Carter
Monroe - Funeral services for Mrs. Hortense "Dolly" Aguilar Carter, 90, of Monroe, LA, will be held 12:00PM Wednesday, March 11, 2020, at Rowland Road Baptist Church in Monroe, LA, with Rev. Norman Bryant officiating. Interment will follow at Mulhearn Memorial Park Cemetery, Monroe, LA. Visitation will be held from 10:00AM until 12:00PM Wednesday at the church.
Mrs. Carter was born August 06, 1929, in Galveston, TX, and went to be with her Lord on Sunday, March 08, 2020, at her home with family by her bedside following a lengthy illness. Her final moments were peaceful as she was ready and looking forward to her new home. Dolly was a devoted wife, loved the Lord, her church, and her family. Her love of children led her to teach Sunday School and Vacation Bible School for 40 years. She was an honorary member of Gideons Auxiliary. She was a lifelong member of Rowland Road Baptist Church in Monroe, LA.
Mrs. Carter was preceded in death by her parents; husband, E.D. Carter; two brothers; step-daughter-in-law, Theresa Carter; and stepdaughter, Carolyn Parham.
Survivors include step-daughter, Ava Pate (LaDell); step-son, Richard Carter; step-son-in-law, Reggie Parham; grandchildren, Curtis Pate (Debbie), Craig Pate, Eddie Parham (Martha), Angela Gore (Doug), Celli Bryan (Clay), Cindi Henagan (Mike), Amber Willink, Jason Carter (Sheila), and Justin Carter; eighteen great- grandchildren; and two great great-grandchildren.
Pallbearers will be Curtis Pate, Craig Pate, Eddie Parham, Jason Carter, Justin Carter, and Alex Henagan. Honorary Pallbearers will be Rick Carter, LaDell Pate, and Reggie Parham.
Memorials may be made to and Gideons International.
Online Registry/Condolences:
www.mulhearnfuneralhome.com
Mulhearn Funeral Home
Sterlington Road, Monroe, LA
Published in The News Star from Mar. 9 to Mar. 10, 2020