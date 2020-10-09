Howard L. Hudson, Jr



Rayville - Rev. Howard L. Hudson, Jr. went to be with his Lord and Savior on Thursday, October 8th at 3:27 pm. He was born in Gallon, LA, located in Morehouse parish on February 28, 1927. Howard served in the U.S. Navy for 4 years before pursuing his education while working on ranches, boxing, and preaching before graduating from Vanderbilt University. Winning the North Louisiana Golden Gloves tournament gave him the nickname of "fighting parson."



He began his ministry at a young age. He founded Asbury Church and served at various churches within the Louisiana United Methodist Conference including; Start, Golden Meadow, Oakdale, Woodlawn, Grayson, Harrisburg, and Sicily Island. Howard was a Master Mason and believed every day is a celebration of life.



He is preceded in death by his parents; Howard Hudson and Loreta Hudson; sister, Sharon Hudson; late wife, Shirley Mae Doucet Hudson; and son, Kenny Cox.



Howard is survived by his wife of 24 years, Laverne Cox Hudson; brother, Norward Hudson and wife Pat; sister, Dot Jordan and husband Jim; double first cousin, Doug Hudson and wife Marilyn.



Children include: Tim Hudson and wife Angela, Dawn Conques and husband David, Lynn Warner and husband Chris, Becky Hudson, Raymond Cox, Valarie J. Cox, and Scott D. Cox.



Grandchildren include: Clayton and Lance Lemmons, Chris Hudson, Steve Smith, Nick Cox Chin, Beau and Cullen Sturgis, and Landon and Olivia Clark.



Great-Grandson is Harrison Lemmons. He is also survived by numerous nieces and nephews.



The memorial service will be held at Mulhearn Funeral Home in Rayville, LA. on Monday, October 12th at 2:00 PM, located at 507 Foster Street, Rayville, LA 71269. The service will also be live though Facebook. Add Howard Hudson's Celebration of Life group on Facebook.



In lieu of flowers, please make donations to a church of your choice, or Asbury United Methodist Church, or Shirley and Howard Hudson Arts and Crafts, 101 Live Oak Drive, Lafayette, LA. 70503.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store