|
|
Hubert Anthony Elee
Monroe -
Funeral service for Mr. Hubert Anthony Elee, 89, of Monroe, LA, will be held 10:00AM Saturday, January 18, 2020, at St. Lawrence Catholic Church with Rev. James Dominic Thekemury officiating. Interment will follow in Mulhearn Memorial Park Cemetery under the direction of Mulhearn Funeral Home Monroe. Visitation will be from 5:00PM until 7:00PM Friday and a Vigil Wake service at 6:00PM at the funeral home.
Online registry/condolences: www.mulhearnfuneralhome.com
Mulhearn Funeral Home
Sterlington Road, Monroe, Louisiana
Published in The News Star from Jan. 15 to Jan. 16, 2020