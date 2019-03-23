|
|
Huey Crum
Ft. Necessity - Funeral service for Mr. Huey Crum, 90, of Ft. Necessity, will be held on Sunday, March 24, 2019, at 2:00 PM at Ft. Necessity Baptist Church, with Rev. Don Blackmon and Bro. Dallas Crain officiating. Burial will follow in Ft. Necessity Baptist Church Cemetery, under the direction of Young's Community Memorial Funeral Home. The family will receive friends for visitation on Saturday, March 23, 2019, from5:00 PM - 8:00 PM at Young's Community Memorial Funeral Home-Winnsboro.
Mr. Crum, a farmer, was born on March 19, 1929 to the union of William Dalton Crum and Ida Bell Bass Crum, and passed from this life on March 21, 2019 at his home in Ft. Necessity. He is preceded in death by his parents, Dalton and Ida Crum, 9 brothers, and 1 sister.
Survivors left to cherish his memory are his daughter, Jacquelin Gilmore of Winnsboro; son, Ricky Crum of Ft. Necessity; grandson, David Gilmore and wife Valerie of Extension; great-grandson, Tyler Gilmore and wife Cassidy of Extension; and great-great grandchildren, Carter Gilmore and Drake Gilmore. He is also survived by a host of family and friends.
Pallbearers will be James Moore, Bubba Mabry, Glenn Gallagher, Paul Thornhill, Tony Roberts, and Chuck Smith.
Honorary Pallbearers will be Earl Atcheson and Buford Guillot.
Young's Community Memorial Funeral Home-Winnsboro
online condolences can be made at www.youngscommunity.com
Published in The News Star on Mar. 23, 2019