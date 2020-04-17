|
|
Huey Pearce O'Neal
West Monroe -
Graveside funeral services and interment for Huey P. O'Neal, age 90 of West Monroe, Louisiana, were held at 1 PM on Friday, April 17, 2020 at the Oak Grove Cemetery, 140 North Old Kilbourne Road in Oak Grove, Louisiana.
Reverend Waymond Warren officiated.
Services were under the direction of Cox Funeral Home of Oak Grove, Louisiana
Mr. O'Neal passed into eternal life on Tuesday, April 14, 2020 at Glenwood Regional Medical Center in West Monroe, Louisiana.
Huey grew up in West Carroll Parish. He graduated from Oak Grove High School in 1946. He was a graduate engineer from the University of Oklahoma and served 20 years in the U. S. Air Force as a jet fighter pilot and engineer having attained the rank of Major. During the Vietnam conflict, he was a Raven pilot in the "Secret War in Laos" where he flew in covert operations. During his 20 years in the military service he was awarded the Distinguished Flying Cross, Bronze Star, Air Medal with 12 oak leaf clusters, Air Force Commendations medal for his leadership and engineering work. After his retirement from the U. S. Air Force in 1970 he was employed with the Louisiana Departemt of Labor in veterans' affairs and public relations until 1992. Huey was a key leader in obtaining the Veterans Home and V A Clinic in Monroe, heading up a coalition of veterans' organizations. During the Governor Mike Foster administration, he served on the Veterans Affairs commission. He was a member of the Military Officers Association, VFW, Rotary Club and the American Legion.
Huey was a religious, humble person that was effective in accomplishing things. Huey loved his family and took pride in encouraging them to do their best.
Huey is survived by his loving wife, Mary Ann Castleman O'Neal; daughter, Paula Olson of San Antonio, Texas; son, Scott Pearce O'Neal of Baton Rouge, Louisiana; granddaughter and her husband, Sarah Elizabeth Olson Schwertner and Chris Schwertner of Frisco, Texas; sister, Marlene Dier of Springfield, Missouri; step son, Dr. James Robert Crum of Williamston, Michigan; and step daughter, Dixie Ann Clem of Denver, Indiana.
Huey is preceded in death by his first dedicated wife, Cherrye Schrock O'Neal; son, Paul O'Neal; and his parents, George Frank O'Neal and Georgie Ann Whittington O'Neal.
Memorials may be made to the .
Published in The News Star from Apr. 17 to Apr. 18, 2020