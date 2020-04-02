|
Hugh Orien Tidwell
Monroe - Private Family Graveside Services for Mr. Hugh Orien Tidwell, 93, of Monroe, LA, will be held on Sunday, April 05, 2020, at Mulhearn Memorial Park Cemetery with Rev. David Willoughby officiating, under the direction of Mulhearn Funeral Home, Sterlington Road.
Mr. Tidwell was born January 21, 1927, in Point, LA and passed away Wednesday, April 01, 2020, at his residence in Monroe, LA. Hugh graduated from Downsville High School. He then served in World War II and was stationed in Korea. He was awarded a medal from Governor Bobby Jindal for his service during World War II. When he came back from his service in the U.S. Army, he attended Louisiana Tech and graduated with a degree in Agriculture in 1950. He was a Soil Conservationist with the U.S. Department of Agriculture until his retirement. He was an insurance broker and a real estate broker with investments in the oil and gas industry, timber harvesting, and subdivision developments throughout Northeast Louisiana.
Above all, he was devoted to God and his family. He taught his children and his grandchildren to pray about everything and was an example of the Father in Heaven with his unconditional love. He led by serving others, both in his church and at home. We are eternally grateful for the lessons he taught us, and we will miss him until we are together again, in Heaven.
Mr. Tidwell was preceded in death by his wife of 65 years, Anna F. Tidwell; parents, Ira and Tina Tidwell: brother, Glenn Tidwell; and grandchildren, Christa Marie Everett and Luke Rutledge.
Survivors include his children, Roxana Barrow (Dr. Emile Barrow, Jr.), Susan Foley (Robert), John Hugh Tidwell, and David Tidwell (Evelyn); grandchildren, Angela Fortenberry, Ben Tidwell (Morgan) , Robin Wren , and Katie Wilson (Jacob); great-grandchildren, Kade Fortenberry, Lyla Fortenberry, and Lincoln Wilson.
The family wishes to extend a special thanks to his sitters: Doris Cooper, Megan Barnes , Shelantra Bethlea, Patricia Davis , Barbara Thomas , and Donna Ford.
Memorials may be made to Gideon's International and Louisiana Baptist Children's Home.
