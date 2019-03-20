|
|
Hugh Rudolph "Sonny" King
Monroe - Funeral services for Mr. Hugh Rudolph (Sonny) King, 84, of Bastrop, LA, will be held 2:00 PM Thursday, March 21, 2019, at St. Andrews United Methodist Church in Sterlington, LA, with Rev. Chad Brooks officiating. Interment will follow at Mulhearn Memorial Park Cemetery, under the direction of Mulhearn Funeral Home, Sterlington Road, Monroe. Visitation will be 4:00 PM until 7:00 PM Wednesday, March 20, 2019, at the Church.
Sonny was born July 13, 1934, and passed away Sunday, March 17, 2019, at the Northeast Louisiana War Veterans Home. While in high school, Sonny, was the school bus driver from Sterlington to Ouachita Parish High School. He was a lifeguard at the Forsythe Park Swimming Pool.
In 1950, Sonny met the love of his life, Betty Davis. He joined the United States Air Force in 1952, as an airplane mechanic at Barksdale Air Force Base, where he was stationed for four years. His last assignment, as a crew chief, was at K.I. Sawyer Airforce Base, in Michigan, where he remained until he retired as a Master Sergeant in 1972.
Sonny and his wife Betty built their dream home in 1973, in Bastrop, LA. He went to work for General Motors in 1973 and remained a loyal employee until his retirement in 1999. Sonny was a member of St. Andrews United Methodist Church in Sterlington, LA, where he taught Sunday School for 20 plus years and was a MYF Sponsor for 15 years. He was an avid reader. Mr. King enjoyed working on things and most of the time fixed them before they broke. Sonny loved to water ski and he taught anyone and everyone that wanted to learn how to ski.
Sonny is preceded in death by his parents, Hugh Rudolph King and Pearl Routon; sisters, Helen Fairbanks and Mary Florence King Roberts; brothers, Ronald (Ronnie) King and Routon Fairbanks; father and mother-in-law, Robert (Bob) Davis and Clara Annie Davis.
Survivors include wife, Betty King; two daughters, Wendy Hyatt and husband Jimmie, Shelia Floyd and husband Gary; son, Robert King and wife Ginger; sister-in-law and brother-in-law, Jean and Bruce Bonner, who were also his best friends, eight grandchildren; and 12 great-grandchildren.
Pallbearers will be Pat Hyatt, Peyton Hyatt, Davis Floyd, Isaac Floyd, Jimmie Hyatt and Gary Floyd.
Memorials may be made to The .
Online Registry/Condolences: www.mulhearnfuneralhome.com
Mulhearn Funeral Home
Sterlington Road, Monroe, LA
Published in The News Star on Mar. 20, 2019