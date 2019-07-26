Services
Kilpatrick Funeral Home
1321 N. 7th St
West Monroe, LA 71291
(318) 323-9614
Visitation
Saturday, Jul. 27, 2019
1:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Kilpatrick Funeral Home
1321 N. 7th St
West Monroe, LA
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Jul. 27, 2019
3:00 PM
Kilpatrick Funeral Home
1321 N. 7th St
West Monroe, LA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Hutchinson Bryan
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Hutchinson G. "Hutch" Bryan

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Hutchinson G. "Hutch" Bryan Obituary
Hutchinson "Hutch" G. Bryan

West Monroe - Funeral services for Hutchinson "Hutch" G. Bryan, age 1, will be held Saturday, July 27, 2019 at 3:00 PM at Kilpatrick Funeral Home West Monroe, LA. Visitation will be Saturday, July 27, 2019 at 1:00 PM until 3:00 PM at Kilpatrick Funeral Home West Monroe, LA.

Hutch had progressed so much and was doing everything that the doctors were saying he could never do. Hutchinson was such an inspiration. He was so strong with everything that he had been through and didn't even have an idea that he was different. He was continuing to heal and grow every single day. Hutchinson was such a miracle, he saved our lives. He was a true gift from Heaven straight from God's gracious love.

Hutch is survived by his parents Hailey Bryan and Howard Bryan; grandparents Crystal Fant, Kenneth Fant and Sandra McKay, David and Beverly Bryan; great-grandmother Peggy Malcomb; aunts and uncles Taylor Fant and Brittany Keshner, Hunter Fant and Zoe Booth, David Bryan, Jr., Sarah Blazier and Avery Bryan; cousins Ashlynn and Anderson Fant, Ryder Patterson; many other family members.

The family wishes to offer special thanks to his nurses, Julie Brodnax and Zelda Harris.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Ronald McDonald House, Charities of South Louisiana, 4403 Canal Street, New Orleans, LA 70119.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.kilpatrickfuneralhomes.com

Kilpatrick Funeral Home West Monroe, LA
Published in The News Star on July 26, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Hutchinson's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Kilpatrick Funeral Home
Download Now