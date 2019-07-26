|
|
Hutchinson "Hutch" G. Bryan
West Monroe - Funeral services for Hutchinson "Hutch" G. Bryan, age 1, will be held Saturday, July 27, 2019 at 3:00 PM at Kilpatrick Funeral Home West Monroe, LA. Visitation will be Saturday, July 27, 2019 at 1:00 PM until 3:00 PM at Kilpatrick Funeral Home West Monroe, LA.
Hutch had progressed so much and was doing everything that the doctors were saying he could never do. Hutchinson was such an inspiration. He was so strong with everything that he had been through and didn't even have an idea that he was different. He was continuing to heal and grow every single day. Hutchinson was such a miracle, he saved our lives. He was a true gift from Heaven straight from God's gracious love.
Hutch is survived by his parents Hailey Bryan and Howard Bryan; grandparents Crystal Fant, Kenneth Fant and Sandra McKay, David and Beverly Bryan; great-grandmother Peggy Malcomb; aunts and uncles Taylor Fant and Brittany Keshner, Hunter Fant and Zoe Booth, David Bryan, Jr., Sarah Blazier and Avery Bryan; cousins Ashlynn and Anderson Fant, Ryder Patterson; many other family members.
The family wishes to offer special thanks to his nurses, Julie Brodnax and Zelda Harris.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Ronald McDonald House, Charities of South Louisiana, 4403 Canal Street, New Orleans, LA 70119.
Kilpatrick Funeral Home West Monroe, LA
Published in The News Star on July 26, 2019