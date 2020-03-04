|
|
Ida Faye Sims
West Monroe -
Funeral Services Celebrating the Life of Mrs. Ida Faye Sims, 71, of West Monroe, LA, will be held at 1:00 P.M., Friday, March 6, 2020, at Mt. Vernon Baptist Church with Dr. Randy Burdeaux officiating. Interment will follow in the Pleasant Hill Church Cemetery in West Monroe, LA, under the direction of Mulhearn Funeral Home, West Monroe.
Mrs. Sims was born on May 6, 1948 and passed away on March 4, 2020, in West Monroe, LA. She loved spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren and great grandchildren. Mrs. Sims was preceded in death by her parents, Ennis and Gladys McGrew; sister, Mary Rutledge; and mother and father-in-law, Mable and Red Sims.
Survivors include her husband, Ronnie Sims; children, Terry Sims (Sheryl), Lance Sims (Karen), Nikki Sims and Lennie Sims (Crystal); grandchildren, Laynie Hopfinger (Heath), Hallie Sims, Case Sims, Austin Sims (Tristan), Averie Sims (fiancé, Sawyer Chilton), Presley Busby (Brandon), Tori Sims, Nathan Sims, Brianna Sims, Bryce Shrull, Brett Shrull, and Logan Hackworth (Megan); great grandchildren, Thatcher Hopfinger, Beckett Hopfinger, Lathan Sims, and Paisley Hackworth; sister, Betty Kvaternik; brother, Dean McGrew; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Pallbearers will be Case Sims, Heath Hopfinger, Logan Hackworth, Austin Sims, Nathan Sims, Wayne Rutledge, Charles Lenard, and William Morrison.
Visitation will be held from 5:00 P.M. until 8:00 P.M. on Thursday, March 5, 2020, at Mt. Vernon Baptist Church.
Memorials may be made to the .
Online Registry/Condolences: www.mulhearnfuneralhome.com
Mulhearn Funeral Home
West Monroe, LA
Published in The News Star from Mar. 4 to Mar. 5, 2020