Imogene Darden Warner
Columbia - Funeral services for Imogene Darden Warner age 93 of Lake Charles and formerly of Columbia will be held 2:00 PM Sunday February 24, 2019 from the Columbia chapel of Riser & Son Funeral Home with Rev. Bruce McGee officiating. Interment will follow in the Welcome Home Cemetery at Grayson. The family will receive visitors on Sunday Feb. 24, 2019 from 12:00 PM until time of service at 2:00 PM.Left to cherish her memory are her son Glen Warner and wife Debbie of Monroe, her daughter Annette Larson of Lake Charles, her sister Joy Patterson and husband John of Grayson, her grandchildren Elise Gibson, Christina Kittrell, Amy Hanson and Stephanie Gullette; and twelve great-grandchildren.
Riser & Son Funeral Home
Columbia, LA
Published in The News Star on Feb. 23, 2019