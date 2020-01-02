Services
Mulhearn Funeral Home Inc
300 Mcmillian Rd
West Monroe, LA 71291
(318) 387-3333
Inell Frances Taylor


1931 - 2020
Inell Frances Taylor Obituary
Inell Frances Taylor

West Monroe - Funeral Services for Inell Frances Taylor, 88, of West Monroe, LA will be held at 2:00PM Saturday, January 4, 2020 at Mulhearn Funeral Home, West Monroe with Dr. Greg Clark officiating. Interment will follow in Mulhearn Memorial Park Cemetery, Monroe.

Inell was born on April 18, 1931 in Jonesboro, LA, and passed away on January 1, 2020 in West Monroe, LA. She was a member of Cedar Crest Baptist Church. She played the organ and piano for 40 years. Inell never met a stranger and will be remembered as being very social. She is preceded in death by her daughter, Vicki Waldron.

Survivors include her husband of 69 years, Ira Taylor; daughters, Renae Monk and husband Mike, Joni Crow; grandchildren, Amanda Lary and husband Matthew, Adam Smith and wife Meena, Adrienne Moore and husband Gary, Jr., and Blake Crow; sister, Dr. Gloria Brantley and husband Ellard; and numerous nieces, nephews, friends, and other relatives.

Pallbearers will be Matthew Lary, Adam Smith, Blake Crow, Mike Monk, Gary Moore, Jr. and Harold Snowden.

Visitation will be held from 1:00PM until service time on Saturday at Mulhearn Funeral Home, West Monroe.

Memorials may be made to Cedar Crest Baptist Church.

www.mulhearnfuneralhome.com

Mulhearn Funeral Home

West Monroe,LA
Published in The News Star from Jan. 2 to Jan. 3, 2020
