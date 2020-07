Or Copy this URL to Share

Irena E. Jones



Irena E. Jones was born Nov 5, 1952 and passed from this life on March 27, 2020



A Celebration of Life will be held on July 12, at 2PM at Clark Springs Baptist Church, 139 Clark Springs Road, Eros, La.









